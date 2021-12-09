More than one job to do: Mart thrives on players' versatility

Powell said the “next man up” mentality helped him transition to being the Panthers’ full-time QB.

“You can never replace Kei’Shawn, he’s talented,” Powell said. “Either way, if he played or I played, we’d still be here. The team makes me look good. The offensive line blocks for me. I can throw it 50 yards down field or I can drop it off for two yards and it’s still a 60-yard play. My team makes me look good.”

Versatility comes to play up and down the Panther roster.

“Ayden (Lane) has been a defensive end and played offensive tackle last year and as a sophomore,” Mart coach Kevin Hoffman said. “We even contemplated moving him to receiver because he’s so tall and we didn’t have any tall receivers.”

If the Panthers’ starting lineup was a golf bag, it would contain mostly hybrids.

“At this level, they’ve got to be able to play multiple positions,” Hoffman said. “That’s what we try to stress to them. The more stuff they know, the more positions they know, the better opportunity they’re going to have to get on the field. The better opportunity they’re going to have to help us if we need to move some around.”