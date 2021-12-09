More than one job to do: Mart thrives on players' versatility

MART — Klyderion Campbell embodies Mart Panther football.
To wear Mart purple and gold, you have to play multiple positions well and know your job inside and out. If you do that, you’re going to get the chance to play in a ton of big games.
Campbell fits that description and he’s a big-game master. He played on both sides of the ball as a freshman when the Panthers rolled over Gruver for the 2018 Class 2A Division II state title game. He followed that up by returning an interception for a crucial touchdown and earning defensive MVP honors in Mart’s 2019 state championship victory versus Hamlin. After the Panthers finished as runner-up in 2A DII in 2020, Campbell is now on the verge of maxing out his number of games as a high school player.
“He’s the prime example,” Mart senior receiver/defensive back De’Traevion Medlock said. “Running back, slot receiver, linebacker, he could even play defensive end.”
Campbell, Medlock and 11 other Panther seniors will line up against Falls City in a 2A DII state semifinal on Friday night in Elgin. If top-ranked Mart can defeat No. 6 Falls City, the Panthers will reach the state championship game for the fifth consecutive season.
There’s only one explanation for how Mart keeps getting to the state final year after year. Winning is part of the culture in the town and the school. The coaching staff starts teaching the Panther way to students in the fifth grade, so they’re well acquainted with everything from how to act in the locker room to executing blocks and tackles by the time they dress out for their first high school practice as ninth graders.
You know how to be a Mart Panther even before you know what position you’re going to play.
“I thought I would be an offensive lineman,” Campbell said. “I was this height, I was 5-foot-9 in fifth grade. I was bigger than anybody else back then. One day we were working and Coach (Kyle) Stone said, ‘Klyderion, I don’t want you at line. Go to running back.’ Ever since then I’ve been a skill position.”
Campbell has rushed for 807 yards, caught 29 passes for 487, scored 24 combined touchdowns and made 100 tackles through 14 games this season. Like Medlock said, he’s the prime example, but he’s not alone.
Medlock has 29 tackles and four interceptions on defense along with 18 catches for 368 yards and five touchdowns on offense. His cousin, senior Da’Marion Medlock, is No. 3 in the nation according to MaxPreps with 235 total tackles and also has six interceptions (he’s proven he can make plays on the offensive side throughout his career as well).
Mart senior quarterback Trey Powell took over when another versatile senior star, Kei’Shawn Clater, suffered a season-ending knee injury in September. Since then, Powell has passed for 2,316 yards and 34 touchdowns. A year ago, he played mostly defense and recorded 91 tackles at linebacker.
Powell said the “next man up” mentality helped him transition to being the Panthers’ full-time QB.
“You can never replace Kei’Shawn, he’s talented,” Powell said. “Either way, if he played or I played, we’d still be here. The team makes me look good. The offensive line blocks for me. I can throw it 50 yards down field or I can drop it off for two yards and it’s still a 60-yard play. My team makes me look good.”
Versatility comes to play up and down the Panther roster.
“Ayden (Lane) has been a defensive end and played offensive tackle last year and as a sophomore,” Mart coach Kevin Hoffman said. “We even contemplated moving him to receiver because he’s so tall and we didn’t have any tall receivers.”
If the Panthers’ starting lineup was a golf bag, it would contain mostly hybrids.
“At this level, they’ve got to be able to play multiple positions,” Hoffman said. “That’s what we try to stress to them. The more stuff they know, the more positions they know, the better opportunity they’re going to have to get on the field. The better opportunity they’re going to have to help us if we need to move some around.”
The Panthers play in the smallest 11-man division in Texas high school football. Normally, Mart has 20 to 25 players suited out on any given Friday night. The bigger-than-normal senior class of 13 players means it’s a little more crowded on the sideline than usual.
That’s a good problem for Hoffman.
“This group is special in more ways than one,” the Mart HFC said. “It’s a double-edged sword. They do some really good things and there’s some really good kids. The other side of that sword is sometimes they give us some headaches. They’re a talented group. They’re not necessarily more talented, but there’s more of them.”
Like all of his buddies, Campbell grew up watching a lot of football. On Friday nights he was at Mart home games. On Saturdays, he watched college ball. He said he’s always tried to focus on the defense, see what they were doing and how he could make certain skills a part of his own game.
Campbell was this week’s KWTX Classroom Champion and reporter Darby Brown’s segment pointed out that he is ranked No. 4 in the Mart senior class. With that kind of intelligence, experience and versatility, he’s naturally going to be the Panthers’ guiding voice. Perhaps that’s why Hoffman is currently deploying him in the middle of the defense.
“At inside linebacker, you have to be more the defensive leader,” Campbell said. “You have to learn the whole defense and figure out where everyone fits. They pretty much listen to me. I’m glad that they do. Most of us have been starting since our sophomore year. We have great chemistry and I really don’t have to say as much this year.”