More than unfinished business: Wortham's Bean constructs record setting season

This time last year, Wortham running back Tanner Bean was sitting on the sidelines watching his team prepare for its first playoff run in 21 years. The then-junior had been Central Texas’ lead rusher up until he suffered a season-ending injury in a district game against Frost.

So clearly Bean had unfinished business heading into his senior year, business that has now etched his name into Wortham history.

“It definitely pushed me to work a lot harder,” Bean said of his injury. “I had a lot of things to overcome. When it comes to recovery, it takes patience and the ‘want to.’ If you’ve got the ‘want to’ you can come back from anything.”

It took one touchdown in the Bulldogs’ opening game at Kerens for Bean to begin rewriting Wortham’s record books. Entering 2022, Bean was two points away from breaking a 22-year old record for career points, previously held by Damien Dixon, who finished his high school career in 2000 with 298 points.

Since that opening game, Bean has become the first Bulldog to reach the 400-point mark. Heading into the final district game against Dawson, he has the chance to add to his record by surpassing 500 points.

Coming into the season, Bean was also on the verge of breaking the record for career rushing yards, a record that had stood for 33 years.

The senior reached 3,800 career yards thanks to a 38-yard rush in a game against Meridian earlier this season, which put him ahead of Wortham legend Roderick Brooks, who had previously held the spot since 1988.

Bean is now the first and only 4,000-yard rusher in Bulldogs’ history with 4,257 rushing yards, 4,575 all-purpose yards and 4,885 total yards of offense, prior to Wortham’s matchup with Dawson.

Even with 1,257 rushing yards on 150 carries, which is good for third best in Central Texas this season, according to Wortham head coach Chad Coker Bean would probably have even more yardage on his already loaded stat line.

“He could have a lot more yards but we’ve held him out of games just because last year he had a season-ending injury in the second district ballgame and we didn’t want that to happen again going before the playoffs,” Coker said. “He’s actually only played half of the games for district. But I know he’s fine with that. He’s a team player. He’s one of those guys that’s going to do whatever we ask him to do offensively, defensively, special teams.”

On top of the points and yardage records, Bean has also set the mark for total touchdowns (65) and rushing TDs (62) surpassing Michael Betts’ 1998 record of 48 in both categories. Bean is on his way to setting the mark for most touchdowns in a season in both categories.

But Bean won’t take all the credit for the legacy and prestige that those numbers bring him. The guys in the trenches have a little something to do with it too, according to both the senior and his coach.

“It’s a blessing to be able to do those things,” Bean said. “I’ve worked hard but without God and without our offensive line I would not have done it. They’ve always done a good job and just allowed me to make plays. It wasn’t all about me. It’s definitely about my teammates doing their job too.”