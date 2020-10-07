Mount Calm’s season ends due to numbers

Super Centex football podcast: Mart vs. China Spring: Who you got? Plus Van Halen, Centex rankings and more
The Mount Calm football team has canceled the remainder of its campaign due to lack of numbers.
Panthers coach Tom Duncan said Wednesday that the six-man football program was down to five eligible players. Mount Calm had already made the decision to play a subvarsity-only slate for the remainder of the season and forfeit its varsity district game.
The Panthers were 0-5 before discontinuing the season. Their closest game was a 41-20 loss to Cranfills Gap on Sept. 4.
Duncan said he anticipates Mount Calm will be able to field a football team in 2021.
