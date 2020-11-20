Mount Vernon swats down West rally, 24-21

The Mt. Vernon defense, which intercepted four passes on the night, came up with another big play as defensive end Austin Reed batted down an Edwards pass on fourth-and-seven from the Tigers’ 38.

Mt. Vernon (10-2), led by former Baylor head football coach Art Briles, advances in the Class 3A Division I playoffs to face the Dallas Madison-versus-Mineola winner in the third round next week.

West went 4-7 in 2019, but turned things around this fall to finish second in its district and reach the area round of the playoffs. The Trojans fans gave their team a standing ovation after Woodard broke the huddle after the game.

“I’m just so proud of our seniors and the leadership they showed all year and the way that they took this team and put them on their shoulders and led them this far,” Woodard said. “They gave us a chance at the end tonight.”

Briles’ team didn’t show much of the coach’s signature offensive efficiency. Tigers quarterback Brock Nellor passed for 173 yards and rushed for 121. But all of Mt. Vernon’s touchdowns were set up by interceptions.