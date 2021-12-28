MT Rice: La Vega girls, Midway boys punch title game tickets

Washington tallied 14 points in the Panther win, knocking down four 3-pointers along the way.

He also sparked Midway to a rapid-fire 9-2 start to the game with a swished trey just seconds after the jump ball, and a subsequent leaner in the lane the next time down. McDade said that’s exactly what he wanted to see right off the bat.

“We’ve talked about this many times this year, and Coach (Dechriston) McKinney came to me and said, ‘You know, Coach, energy is so important.’ One of the things we talk about is that energy is everything,” McDade said. “It allows you to be able to get going. So I was really proud of the energy level. That’s what we really challenge the guys about — play with a really high level of energy, come out ready to roll, and they did. They started really well.”

Midway’s tallest energy drink is none other than 6-10 senior Caden Powell. In the first quarter, Powell nailed an open 10-foot jumper, scored on a power paint move while drawing a foul, and snatched an offensive board and crammed home a dunk, as the visiting Wildcats struggled to contain the ever-improving Wyoming signee.