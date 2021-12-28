MT Rice: La Vega girls, Midway boys punch title game tickets

For Central Texas basketball fans, the M.T. Rice Tournament always hits a little different when you get to enjoy some local teams competing for the title.
That’ll be the case on Wednesday, as Class 4A’s seventh-ranked La Vega will tangle with Class 6A San Angelo Central in the girls’ final at 6 p.m. at the Midway High arena. Then later the fast-rising Midway boys will battle Class 5A’s 11th-ranked Mansfield Summit for the boys’ tourney title at 7:30 p.m.
Midway punched its ticket to that stage by thwarting an old district rival in Temple in Tuesday’s semifinals, 59-42. It’ll mark the first M.T. Rice final for the Panthers (15-5) since 2014, as they shoot for their first title since 1983.
Meanwhile, on the girls’ side of the ledger, La Vega claimed its third straight win over a 6A foe of the tournament with a 60-49 dusting of Southlake Carroll in the day’s first semifinal matchup. Local fans were deprived, however, of an all-Centex final when San Angel Central neutralized Midway, 54-33.
La Vega 60, Southlake Carroll 49
La Vega felt the fiery panting of the Dragons breathing down their necks, but the Lady Pirates didn’t sweat it.
Southlake Carroll trimmed a 15-point third-quarter deficit down to one, 40-39, by the start of the fourth. It could have slipped away for La Vega, but the Lady Pirates hung tight and refused to let it get loose.
“When they made that run, I actually called a timeout and I told them that basketball is a game of momentum swings,” La Vega coach Marcus Willis Sr. said. “They were going to make a run, our job is to contain them. We didn’t do a good job of containing it, but we did OK going into the fourth quarter. Actually, they stepped up — the girls, the team. They were talking there at the start of the fourth quarter and they said, ‘You know what? We’ve got to separate ourselves.’ And they did just that.”
In fact, they couldn’t have opened the fourth with any more gusto. Alaysia “LayLay” Gude banged in a corner 3-pointer, then the Lady Pirates came up with a quick steal and fed the ball to Mar’cyah “MiMi” Willis, who drilled another trey. Bam — just like that, within the first 30 seconds of the quarter, a one-point advantage had been pushed back to seven.
Mathematically, that amounted to a six-point swing. But given the tidal wave of emotion that often follows a 3-point splash, it felt almost like 12.
“Especially when you get two back-to-back,” Marcus Willis said. “Having Alaysia Gude, LayLay, No. 5, a freshman phenom, she was able to score a lot and do some good things for us. She hit the first one, and then of course MiMi, my daughter, came back down and hit another one. Those are the good things we have with this team. Everybody has to play their role, and when your number’s called, you’ve got to step up and perform.”
Southlake Carroll couldn’t withstand La Vega’s surge. The Lady Pirates stretched the gap back to 11 on a pair of MiMi Willis free throws with 3:03 to play. Late in the game, the proceedings devolved into a whistle-fest, as rarely did 20 seconds or more pass without a foul call. But La Vega knocked in enough of their free throws to ice the win.
Gude, a 5-8 southpaw guard with a knack for scoring even when she’s off-balance or on the run, dropped in a team-high 18 points. Sophomore guard Kiyleyah Parr hit for 17. Southlake Carroll’s Camryn Tade scored 12 of her game-leading 20 in the second half.
La Vega’s trapping defense gave the Dragons issues, as it has for so many opponents. But in those instances when Southlake’s shooters found a crevice of space, they generally took advantage.
The Lady Pirates built a 26-13 lead midway through the second quarter following a MiMi Willis 3-pointer. The Dragons responded with an 8-1 run to close the half that included a wild, yet successful, scoop shot from their talented freshman guard Milania Jordan. That spurt cut La Vega’s lead to 27-21 by the halftime break.
The Lady Pirates opened the second half on a 9-0 run, taking their biggest lead of the game at 36-21 following a hesitation dribble move and driving score from Parr. Again, Southlake fought back, knocking that gap down to 40-39 by the end of the quarter on the heels of some sweet mid-range shooting.
Now they’ll turn their attention to a scrappy San Angelo Central team for Wednesday’s final. The Lady Pirates want nothing more than to send the Bobcats home to West Texas with a second-place prize, while they add a little more shine to their own trophy case.
“That’s exactly what we talked about, making your own tradition,” Willis said. “La Vega is rich in tradition, and we know that. Of course we want to be a part of that, but also we’ve talked about writing our own story and making our own tradition. This is our third tournament and every tournament we’ve played for the championship or we’ve won it. It was only right to be in this one, too.”
San Angelo Central 54, Midway 33
Midway’s hopes of claiming its first M.T. Rice title since 2017 were undone by the Pantherettes’ own off-target shooting.
Midway’s offense came in fits and starts, as the Pantherettes couldn’t find the range in a ragged, foul-filled loss to the Bobcats. Midway managed only five points in the first quarter and five points in the third, allowing Central (8-7) to separate itself and move on to Wednesday’s final against La Vega.
The Pantherettes (5-12) trailed just 12-10 at the 3:57 mark of the second quarter. But then a pair of tripliciate-notarized plays from Central senior guard Deandra Allen gave the Bobcats some breathing room. First, Allen drilled a jumper from the elbow while drawing a foul and then converted the freebie for an old-fashioned three-point play. Moments later she cashed in an open 3-pointer for an 18-10 lead, and the Pantherettes never seriously threatened again.
Central post Layla Young threw her body around like a stuntwoman and made plays on both ends of the court for the Bobcats, finishing with a team-best 15 points. Jewels Perez contributed a shiny 11 points, and Allen added 10.
Midway, which shot just 40 percent from the field, was led by Brooke Jones’ nine points. The Pantherettes will face Southlake Carroll in Wednesday’s 3 p.m. third place game.
BOYS
Midway 59, Temple 42
When the half-court flings are flying through the net, you know it’s your night.
That’s the way it went for Midway, which not only benefited from that buzzer-beating beauty from Daron Washington but plenty of other sweet plays in a convincing semifinal win over the Wildcats.
Late in the first half, Washington sank a 3-pointer that tickled around the rim before rolling in. Then with the seconds ticking away, the Panthers got the ball back once more and Washington launched from half-court to try to beat the clock. He did, and swished in a crowd-enlivening money shot in the process, before turning to his bench and unveiling a toothy smile.
“It was so good, man,” Midway coach Eric McDade said. “Fun, momentum, great to see him smile after. We have to remember, a lot of times with this game and all the pressure to be successful and to win and all that stuff, it’s supposed to be fun.”
Washington tallied 14 points in the Panther win, knocking down four 3-pointers along the way.
He also sparked Midway to a rapid-fire 9-2 start to the game with a swished trey just seconds after the jump ball, and a subsequent leaner in the lane the next time down. McDade said that’s exactly what he wanted to see right off the bat.
“We’ve talked about this many times this year, and Coach (Dechriston) McKinney came to me and said, ‘You know, Coach, energy is so important.’ One of the things we talk about is that energy is everything,” McDade said. “It allows you to be able to get going. So I was really proud of the energy level. That’s what we really challenge the guys about — play with a really high level of energy, come out ready to roll, and they did. They started really well.”
Midway’s tallest energy drink is none other than 6-10 senior Caden Powell. In the first quarter, Powell nailed an open 10-foot jumper, scored on a power paint move while drawing a foul, and snatched an offensive board and crammed home a dunk, as the visiting Wildcats struggled to contain the ever-improving Wyoming signee.
“I think what you have is you have a guy who’s, first of all, got a tremendous work ethic,” McDade said of Powell. “Second of all, character is so high. A lot of character. Then you mix in the academic side, the guy probably has a 103 GPA. So what you have is a really quality individual with a great work ethic that has a motor and a passion to be successful. That’s what it is. He’s worked his tail off, even prior to when I got here to where he’s put himself in position to be playing the way he’s playing.”
Powell also showed some nice touch on post-to-post passes to teammate Cole Reid, including a nice find for a bucket to start the second half that pushed Midway’s lead past 20. McDade rested most of his starters in the fourth quarter, a luxury of that comfortable cushion.
Lawyer Jones scored 13 points and swiped four steals for the Panthers, while Powell contributed eight points, five rebounds and a pair of blocked shots while resting the fourth quarter.
Next up for Midway is a loaded Mansfield Summit team that defeated Class 6A’s 14th-ranked Harker Heights on Monday and cruised past a solid A&M Consolidated squad in Tuesday’s semis, 70-39.
“Summit is such a great look and a great opportunity to go up against a very, very, very worthy opponent. It’s an opportunity to get better,” McDade said. “There are so many lessons in this game, and at the same time, we look at it like, hey, if you get to the championship game, let’s get in there and go try to win the championship. They’re there, it’s going to be good, we’re going to be good, we’re going to play, and I think it’s going to be a fantastic game.”