MT Rice: La Vega girls undone by cold shooting in final

As this season progresses, La Vega’s defense will keep the Lady Pirates in plenty of games. But in order to play winning basketball, they can’t leave the basket out of it.
A tough shooting night hampered La Vega’s chances, and opportunistic San Angelo Central took advantage, as the Bobcats swiped a 60-51 win in the girls’ championship game of the 60th annual M.T. Rice Holiday Tournament on Wednesday night at the Midway High arena.
La Vega (19-4), the only Class 4A team in the field, defeated three straight 6A teams to reach the final. But the Lady Pirates couldn’t quite vanquish a fourth, as Central pocketed the title behind some clutch second-half shooting.
La Vega was trying to win its third M.T. Rice title in its history, as the old Juicy Landrum-led Lady Pirates won back-to-back M.T. Rice crowns in 2012 and ’13.
“We just didn’t shoot the ball well tonight, and we couldn’t get a break,” said La Vega coach Marcus Willis Sr. “They outhustled us today, though. That’s what happens when there’s not enough energy, not enough effort, not enough heart and hustle today from our side. That’s what happens.”
La Vega led by two points at the end of the first quarter and by one, 21-20, at halftime. But the Bobcats stayed poised and remained content to try to play the long game. Central took a 33-32 lead on a pair of free throws by Alyssa Barron with 35.8 seconds left in the third, and the Lady Pirates were forced to play chase the rest of the way.
La Vega ramped up its aggression late in the fourth quarter as it desperately tried to create turnovers and get the ball back. In the process, the Lady Pirates had some calls go against them, including a charging call against Kiyleyah Parr with La Vega trailing by five with 15 seconds to go. Willis was hit with a technical foul moments later disputing the call.
But such 50-50 whistles weren’t nearly as costly to the Lady Pirates’ hopes as their own off-target shooting. They hit just 3 of 22 from 3-point range (13.6%) and 16 of 27 from the foul line (59.2%).
One player who definitely never lacks for hustle for La Vega is junior Andrea “Dray” Johnson. Not only was Johnson La Vega’s only double-digit scorer with 18 points, but she provided the Lady Pirates with everlasting energy in plenty of other areas, too, whether it was blocking shots, swiping away steals or flying to the backboards for rebounds.
“Dray is just a phenomenal athlete,” Willis said. “She does everything we ask her to do. She’s real coachable, just overall a great kid. Even though it didn’t go our way, she still played a great game tonight.”
Central led 35-32 going into the fourth, but seized a major momentum swing to start the fourth when Nevaeh Hearne hit a corner 3-pointer, and then do-it-all senior post Layla Jones pump-faked a pursuing Pirate defender and swished in a trey of her own.
Jones supplied 15 points, second on the Central team only to Barron’s 18.
As per the rules of basketball, La Vega played with only five on the court. But it sometimes felt as though there were six, seven – a whole shipload of Lady Pirates. That’s because La Vega’s defenders proved quick and nimble enough to both converge on ballhandlers in pressing, trapping situations, but still recover to open players if the passer managed to get the ball away.
Such amoeba-like defense should make La Vega a tough team to beat in both District 18-4A play and in the playoffs next spring.
“Just stay the course and keep playing La Vega girls basketball,” Willis said. “This was the last preparation for the next new season. Of course that’s what matters, Jan. 7 (the district opener against China Spring). I felt like we, our coaching staff, we have to prepare them for the next season. This is just a learning lesson, and we’ll learn from it.”
Southlake Carroll 47, Midway 38
Camryn Tade had the shooter’s touch, pumping in 25 points to fuel the Dragons to a win over the Pantherettes in the third-place game.
Tade averaged over 20 points a game for the tournament. In this one, she hit 9 of 16 from the floor and all five of her foul shots. Tade also proved especially proficient in the fourth quarter, scoring 12 in that final period as the Dragons iced the game away.
Midway post Marlissa Watson gave a firm effort, hitting 5 of 6 shots on her way to 11 points, while Mary Odedeji chipped in eight. The Pantherettes will now fix their focus back on District 11-6A play, as they’ll face No. 3 Duncanville on Jan. 4.
One highlight for Midway came earlier in the day as senior guard Gracie Coleman won the girls’ 3-point shooting contest, scoring 12 points in the final round.