MT Rice: La Vega girls undone by cold shooting in final

Jones supplied 15 points, second on the Central team only to Barron’s 18.

As per the rules of basketball, La Vega played with only five on the court. But it sometimes felt as though there were six, seven – a whole shipload of Lady Pirates. That’s because La Vega’s defenders proved quick and nimble enough to both converge on ballhandlers in pressing, trapping situations, but still recover to open players if the passer managed to get the ball away.

Such amoeba-like defense should make La Vega a tough team to beat in both District 18-4A play and in the playoffs next spring.

“Just stay the course and keep playing La Vega girls basketball,” Willis said. “This was the last preparation for the next new season. Of course that’s what matters, Jan. 7 (the district opener against China Spring). I felt like we, our coaching staff, we have to prepare them for the next season. This is just a learning lesson, and we’ll learn from it.”

Southlake Carroll 47, Midway 38

Camryn Tade had the shooter’s touch, pumping in 25 points to fuel the Dragons to a win over the Pantherettes in the third-place game.