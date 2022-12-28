MT Rice roundup: La Vega survives Groesbeck; Midway teams gather wins

The La Vega boys' basketball team scrapped until the very end, surviving Groesbeck in a 49-48 battle to open pool play in the small school division of the 61st annual MT Rice Tournament on Wednesday at River Valley Middle School.

The Pirates (9-6) got off to a solid start, building a 10-point lead after the first quarter. But the Goats (8-8) chipped away and went into the half trailing by eight, 36-28. Coming out of the break hot, Groesbeck adjusted and held La Vega to 13 points in the second half. Some defensive mistakes by the Goats and some gritty La Vega defense allowed the Pirates to take the one-point win.

“They battled,” said La Vega head coach William Cartwright IV. “It's hard to even discuss it because, I mean, we really dug ourselves in a hole. I think we were up about 13 or 14 and then let them back in the game, but I don’t think they ever took the lead, so we found a way to keep getting stops and to put the ball in the basket. But we've got to make free throws at the end.

“But I liked what I saw. We have a young basketball team, we liked what we saw, but we've got to put the ball in the hole.”

Out of the half, the Goats opened with a 7-2 run over the first three minutes. Groesbeck guard Ca’Zian Bradley knocked down a 3-pointer to start off the scoring and was answered with a jumper by La Vega center Eythan Thompson. Forward Braden Hurt and guard Allen Lewis followed with back-to-back layups for the Goats.

Pirates guard Amir Gibson responded with a layup of his own before Groesbeck forward Bryan Dancer dropped in a putback off an offensive rebound. After a pair of missed free throws by Thompson, Lewis took advantage of a turnover to go in for a layup to put the Goats within one at 40-39.

La Vega guard Qwae Willis hit a 3 to add space on the scoreboard but Lewis answered with a long bomb of his own, keeping the gap at one point. Groesbeck almost took the lead on a layup by Hurt but a charge call scratched it, drawing the ire of the Goats' faithful and a cheer from the Pirates’ crowd to end the third quarter.

Groesbeck guard Lamodrick Greer started the final period with a free throw that tied the game briefly but Willis added a jumper to put La Vega back ahead. A tricky passing relay by the Pirates ended in a bucket by Thompson. KJ McFarlan came off the La Vega bench to score a layup and pad the advantage at 49-45.

But Greer and Lewis kept the Goats in it with a jumper and 3-pointer to make it 49-48.

A pair of fouls on Groesbeck gave the Pirates a chance to put it away in the final minute but La Vega missed both shots and relented to playing keep away as time ran out.

Groesbeck head coach Chad Hartley noted the Goats were shaking off the rust of winter break in the first half but were able to make adjustments in the second.

“We played a great second half defensively,” said Hartley. “We went to our zone, rebounded better. What hurt us is we made some bad decisions, some bad shot selections there that could have put us up for the lead, but again, when you don’t play a lot of basketball you lack in those areas.”

La Vega got the game started with a jumper by Thompson on a pass by Willis and a layup by Stephon Nickerson. Lewis answered with a trey to put Groesbeck on the board and keep the lead short early. The teams traded buckets to make it 9-7 La Vega with five minutes on the clock.

The Pirates began to pull away as Willis snatched a steal and hit a jumper. Tyrone Smith went 1-for-2 on a free throw opportunity and Goats guard Antony Lewis answered with a dime from beyond the arc. Not to be outdone, Smith executed back-to-back threes over the span of 20 seconds and Willis closed out the first quarter with a layup to give the Pirates a 20-10 lead.

In the second, Groesbeck opened up the scoring with a three-pointer out of the hands of Greer. Gibson answered by taking off for a layup and Hurt responded with a layup of his own.

Willis extended the Pirates’ edge with a jumper and followed it up with a pair of threes. Greer managed to squeeze in a jumper in between Willis’ two treys. Hilliard backed up Willis with a layup and Hurt answered with one in turn before Gibson drove in another basket in the paint for La Vega. The Goats closed out the half with a 9-2 run.

In the second game of Pool B, the Midway junior varsity squad defeated West, 55-36, while Cameron Yoe grabbed a 53-37 win over the Camberwell, Australia junior varsity travel team, while Glen Rose defeated Robinson, 47-27, in Pool A competition.

Pool play will continue on Thursday at River Valley Middle School.

Midway 58, Montgomery 40

Imagine Steph Curry mixed with a little bit of Patrick Beverley, and that’s what Justin Hicks brought to the floor for Midway in its M.T. Rice opener.

Hicks went 6-for-6 on 3-point attempts in the first half and scored a game-high 26 points to spur the Panthers to a strong opening win over the Bears.

The 6-3 junior guard would undoubtedly have been a key member of Midway’s rotation this season no matter the circumstances, but he has seen even more minutes than expected following a season-ending injury to senior guard Braylen McDade in November. And Hicks has made the most of his court time. In addition to supplying lights-out shooting, he danced around for a bevy of hustle plays against Montgomery (8-8), contributing five rebounds, three assists and eight steals.

“He brings so much to the table for us,” Midway coach Eric McDade said of Hicks. “He rebounds, he defends, he can shoot. He brings a lot. Very talented, just a good player. That guy is long, man — 6-2, 6-3.”

Midway (11-7) actually trailed 19-13 after one quarter, as Montgomery successfully found some open looks in the high post area and did a good job of knocking those shots down. But the Panthers stormed back in the second quarter, outscoring the Bears, 26-9, in that period behind a barrage of turnover-inducing runouts.

So, what turned it around, Coach?

“Defense,” McDade said. “We tell our guys, ‘You have to defend. If you defend, you rebound, then that allows you to get out and run.’ Then you come back and repeat that again. But everything is built off defense. It’s linked together. If you guard and rebound, you give yourself a chance to get out there in transition and create some havoc. Guys did a good job.”

Lawyer Jones scored six of his 12 points in that second-quarter surge, including a soaring two-handed flush following a Midway steal. Jones also dished out six assists. Sophomore post Gabriel Iwaula contributed seven points and four rebounds off the bench in the Panther win.

Midway kept up the defensive pressure, limiting Montgomery to just 12 second-half points. The Bears were led by sophomore post Noah Stull’s nine points.

Midway will next play at noon Thursday in the second round against either Nacogdoches or ILTexas, a charter school out of Arlington.

GIRLS

Midway 51, Burleson 23

A massive third quarter and stingy defense awarded the Pantherettes a big victory over Burleson in their MT Rice opener. Midway kept the Lady Elks to single digits in the second half, allowing just three points in the first eight minutes out of the break.

After a slow first half, the Pantherettes went into the break with a short lead 17-14. Midway opened the third quarter on a 10-0 run to take control, using a feisty full-court press to fuel the surge.

Freshman guard Rihyana Kinsey grabbed an offensive rebound and slipped it in to start the scoring. Sophomore guard Lyric Broussard followed with a layup and freshman guard Kamil Ajose rolled in with another bucket just 20 seconds later.

Kinsey was assisted with a steal by senior forward Madison Gloff for a jumper and senior guard Brooke Jones added a layup to cap off the run before Burleson finally put one through the net on a free throw by junior guard Emarie Lewis out of the time out.

Midway responded with another nine unanswered points as Broussard scored on an offensive rebound. Gloff sneaked in for another steal and passed to junior guard Kori Pillette, who returned to her for the bucket. Ajose picked up three more points on a layup and free throw before Lady Elks forward Karalynn Arquello broke the run with a shot in the paint off the rebound. Junior post Sakeena Gordon then closed the quarter with a layup.

In the fourth, the Pantherettes added 13 more points while holding the Lady Elks to just six.

No. 21 Connally 44, Bosqueville 19

The 21st-ranked Lady Cadets tossed a big Christmas blanket on top of Bosqueville, and the Lady Bulldogs couldn’t shake out from under it.

Connally limited the Lady Bulldogs to a mere four first-half points on its way to an opening-round win in the small-school (4A and under) division of the MT Rice tourney.

Sophomore guard Tynia Minnitt pumped in 16 points to lead Connally (15-5), which will face Waxahachie Life and Camberwell of Australia in additional pool play games on Thursday. Cyncere McDonald added nine points, all in the first half.

Bosqueville (13-7) was paced by Niki Clark’s 10 points, while Jayla Lee contributed eight. The Lady Bulldogs also have games against Camberwell and Waxahachie Life Thursday.

Sports Editor Brice Cherry contributed to this story.