MT Rice tourney bounces back into local hoops fans' lives

“For us to be progressing the way we are, basically on a three-and-a-half month install on the new things that we’re doing, it really credits our kids and our coaches and the amount of community support that we’ve had,” said McDade, who also had previous coaching stops at Duncanville, Mansfield Timberview and Crowley. “We’re kind of in a jump-start mode, you know. It’s kind of progressed even faster than I thought it would.”

Midway’s boys haven’t played in the M.T. Rice final since 2014 and haven’t won the event since 1983. For that long drought to dissipate, they’ll need 6-10 big man Colin Powell to continue to let it rain. Powell put up 31 points in Midway’s win over the Indians last week, and the Wyoming-bound senior carries averages of 20 points and 12 rebounds on the season.

As usual, a solid field awaits. The greater Centex area is well-represented by the likes of Waco High, University, 14th-ranked Harker Heights, Temple, Copperas Cove and Shoemaker. Additionally, teams from around the state will descend on Midway High School’s and Midway Middle School’s four gyms, including Denison, Montgomery, Manor, Nacogdoches, A&M Consolidated, Converse Judson, Round Rock Stony Point, Grapevine, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Class 5A’s 11th-ranked Mansfield Summit and Pflugerville Hendrickson.