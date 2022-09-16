Nazarene Christian rolls past Vanguard, 62-12

Vanguard Academy was overwhelmed and outfought Friday night in a six-man non-conference game, losing 62-12 to Crowley Nazarene Christian at University High School.

The Vikings fell to 0-4 on the season. Friday's game was stropped at halftime due to the 45-point mercy rule.

“We learned a hard lesson on what it takes to compete on a varsity level,” said Vanguard's first-year head coach Jacob Lefebvre. “We've got a young team that will get better, but we have to learn to compete.”

The Vikings trailed 20-0 midway through the first quarter. Nazarene scored on the game's opening drive, then added two more touchdowns after recovering back-to-back onside kicks.

The score was 41-6 after the first quarter.

“If we want to win and want to compete, we have to play hard and we didn’t do that tonight. We have to have the ability to improve,” Lefebvre said.

The Vikings offense was led by freshman quarterback Drew Howard who completed several impressive passes in the first half to a variety of targets only to see drives stall.

Vanguard's points came from junior running back Shakir Shawbaki, who broke loose on a 43-yard touchdown run down the left sideline to make the score 28-6 late in the first quarter.

Midway through the second quarter, Howard found Shawbaki streaking down the left sideline and connected with him for a 60-yard touchdown.

“Shawbaki is a junior and a hard worker,” Lefebvre said. “We have a young team which has a chance to get better.”

“If wasn’t all bad, there were a few positives tonight, but thank goodness we have an off week next week, because we have a lot to work on and a lot of hard work in front of us.”

Nazarene Christian improved to 2-2.