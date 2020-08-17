Neighborhood watch: Wins over nearby rivals can make or break season for many teams

After Tommy Brashear’s family moved to Cameron when he was in the fifth grade, he didn’t really need a refresher course on the importance of the Battle of the Bell. His parents both grew up in Cameron, and he’d heard stories about the game for years, especially at the holidays.
He received a crash course in bell history anyway.
In Cameron, when the annual game against Rockdale rolls around, the entire school district gathers for a community pep rally. Brashear can remember screaming his head off in the gym when the Yoemen players promised that they’d “tame the Tigers!”
Later, when he entered high school, he learned that adults took the Cameron-Rockdale feud pretty seriously, too.
“I know back when the aluminum plant, Alcoa, was still open over there in Rockdale, I had a couple of uncles who used to work there,” said Brashear, now Cameron Yoe’s athletic director and head football coach. “This is back when I was in school. They were always asking me, ‘What kind of team we got? How we looking this year?’ Things like that, because apparently there was a lot of betting going on over at the Alcoa plant.
“I couldn’t swear to it, but I think there’s still some side bets that go on between the communities.”
Rivalry games ignite the passion of a community and its fans like nothing else. They’re the talk of the town not just during game week but for the entire year afterward. In a lot of small Texas towns, bragging rights are as important a personal liberty as the right to free speech or to vote.
Whitney coach Mark Byrd didn’t know much about the Whitney-West rivalry before taking over the Wildcats’ job in 2018. But he quickly discovered just how much it mattered to the community — especially in the week leading up to the game against the Trojans, when the intensity around town practically crackled.
“Being so close, our kids and their kids pretty much intertangle. The sense of focus goes up, the energy around goes up,” Byrd said. “It becomes a conversation that gets on the tip of the coffee drinkers in the morning. It lasts throughout the day in the fields, and then that first weekend on the lake, and it keeps building as the game comes. I can tell that the Whitney community really thrives on that game.”
Know that familiar axiom, keep your friends close and your enemies closer? It plays out every autumn on high school football fields all over the state. Neighboring towns of similar size end up linked in UIL districts seemingly into perpetuity. There’s a history there.
“We’re so close together, separated by just about 20 miles or so,” West coach David Woodard said, speaking of the West-Whitney rivalry. “A lot of people from here know a lot of people from there. It has turned itself into a rivalry game over the past few years. It’s one that our kids look forward to each and every year, making sure that we have a good chance to win, and I’m sure it’s the same way over there.”
The fiercest rivalries don’t require a trophy to chase. Beating — and preferably pounding — your enemy is good enough. The cliché calls for throwing the records out the window, right?
Well, sure, but here’s the truth. These battles become even saltier when both teams are really good. Turns out you don’t need to reach Week 11 to get a playoff game.
“I can really think of one of about four or five years ago where it was standing room only,” Woodard said. “We had people on both sides lined up everywhere. Those atmospheres are cool when there’s a lot of people there and teams are good. There’s a lot on the line. It’s fun for the fans, but it’s also fun for us as teams and coaches, because having those types of playoff atmospheres during the season are important to us to be able to learn how to navigate through those.”
Pirates vs. Bulldogs
Crawford-Bosqueville stands out as one of the more underrated Centex clashes. The Pirates and Bulldogs generally field successful teams in a wide variety of sports, and they’ve squabbled often as both district and playoff foes. That familiarity makes for a vigorous rivalry, where every game will be hotly contested.
“Most of the time when we’ve played in a district, it’s been for a potential district title, and other times we’ve met them in the playoffs, so obviously those are big games,” Bosqueville’s Clint Zander said. “It definitely has been a big atmosphere each time we’ve played them. We would like to win one of those pretty soon.”
Indeed, Crawford is as consistent as the sunrise, and tougher to wrestle down.
“I don’t know how you define rivalry, but I guess the distance between the two towns is part of it,” Crawford coach Greg Jacobs said. “Our towns are fairly close and most of our kids know their kids. I guess the fact that both are very competitive schools, that probably creates the rivalry, too. There’s a pride factor. … You know Bosqueville is never going to be unprepared.”
Can a rivalry be absent of hatred? Oh sure, the coaches say. While the phrase “friendly rivalry” may be a bit of a stretch — the combatants can be friends, but they’re still likely to hit you as hard as possible once that pigskin is kicked — many of these conflicts aren’t exactly blood feuds. A layer of (begrudging) respect permeates the proceedings.
“We definitely respect them and we know they respect us,” Zander said, referencing the Bosqueville-Crawford entanglements. “It’s not like we’re going to go in there and lay down and let ’em romp all over us. We’re going to give them a heck of a fight. Heck, about three years ago in a slop-fest at our place, we had them on the ropes and couldn’t finish them off. It’s definitely a very physical and intense game each time we play.”
The players in these games never lack for motivation. The coaches said that they don’t need to come up with much of a pregame pep talk whenever rivalry week rolls around. “They know what’s on the line,” Zander said.
Few rivalries in the state carry more tradition or electricity than the Battle of the Bell. It’s the rare high school conflict that actually is accompanied by a trophy, whether the Tigers and Yoemen are playing for a district championship or not. As the story goes, the Rockdale, Sandow and Southern Railroad donated a brass train bell to the school districts in 1954. The winner has claimed the bell as a prize ever since.
“Even in school, we weren’t as good as the year behind me, they went a little further than us in the playoffs when they were seniors,” Cameron’s Brashear said. “But one thing they would say — ‘Oh, we’re better than y’all, we went deeper in the playoffs.’ And I’d say, ‘Yeah, y’all did, but we kept the bell and y’all didn’t.’ It’s little things like that. It’s a big deal. It’s a big deal to the kids in both communities, it’s a big deal to both communities.”
‘I love that game’
In recent years, the Battle of the Bell has captured more statewide media attention, as both teams have fielded powerhouse programs. The Yoemen won three straight Class 3A state championships from 2012-14 and just missed a fourth straight in 2015. Rockdale won its first state crown in 2017 and hasn’t missed the playoffs since 2006.
But, again, it’s a rivalry that means something to the communities regardless of the record, regardless of the ages of the players involved.
“I love that game,” Brashear said. “I’ve even had officials tell me that they love working that game, even at the lower levels, the junior high and JV, freshman levels. They can just tell there’s a different intensity about it among the kids. I had one official tell me that he loves doing the seventh grade Rockdale-Cameron game, when they’re playing each other for the first time for their schools. He said that you can see that kids are kind of wide-eyed, and you can tell that they’re a little more nervous but a little more intense. That’s kind of the feeling.
“That’s bragging rights here in Milam County. Even those little ones, even though you’re not getting the bell if you win or lose, it still means something to say you beat your rival and you beat Rockdale.”
Across Central Texas, the team’s names and mascots may change, but the intensity of the rivalries never wanes. Every team has that one nemesis they need to beat each year. The games may unfold in the smallest of six-man stadiums — Abbott vs. Aquilla, anyone? — or among the sprawling Class 6A venues, when a Temple tangles with a Belton.
For each of those teams, the schedule consists of at least one Big Game each season. Capital letters required.
“I think that’s one thing that living in a rural town brings,” Whitney’s Byrd said. “A lot of the times in the Metroplex areas and when I was in the Gulf Coast-Houston area, you kind of played and moved on, because it was all of the city (as rivals). But now you’re taking your town to another town, and you’re really putting on your program. It just packs the stands, and you get the hype on your back.
“It’s good for the kids and good for the community. You’ve got something to hold onto for 364 days.”
In this Series
High School Football Preview 2020: Find it all here
-
Class warfare: Changing classes means more challenges for China Spring, Lorena, Gatesville
-
District 9-4A Div. II preview: China Spring, Connally, Gatesville, Robinson
-
District 7-4A Div. II preview: Mexia
- 10 updates
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!