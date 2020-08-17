Neighborhood watch: Wins over nearby rivals can make or break season for many teams

“I love that game,” Brashear said. “I’ve even had officials tell me that they love working that game, even at the lower levels, the junior high and JV, freshman levels. They can just tell there’s a different intensity about it among the kids. I had one official tell me that he loves doing the seventh grade Rockdale-Cameron game, when they’re playing each other for the first time for their schools. He said that you can see that kids are kind of wide-eyed, and you can tell that they’re a little more nervous but a little more intense. That’s kind of the feeling.

“That’s bragging rights here in Milam County. Even those little ones, even though you’re not getting the bell if you win or lose, it still means something to say you beat your rival and you beat Rockdale.”

Across Central Texas, the team’s names and mascots may change, but the intensity of the rivalries never wanes. Every team has that one nemesis they need to beat each year. The games may unfold in the smallest of six-man stadiums — Abbott vs. Aquilla, anyone? — or among the sprawling Class 6A venues, when a Temple tangles with a Belton.

For each of those teams, the schedule consists of at least one Big Game each season. Capital letters required.