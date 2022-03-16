Nerves of steel: University junior aiming for state powerlifting hardware

On meet day, the butterflies are always there for Cristal Sanchez. “Like, always,” she said. But you’d really never know it by looking at her.

If there are butterflies around, Sanchez’s game face should cause them all to flutter away as fast as possible. She brings the intensity, man.

Sanchez, a junior at University High School, will represent the Lady Trojans at this weekend’s Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association State Meet in Corpus Christi. She’s coming off a regional title performance in her 181-pound division, and has hopes of bringing home additional hardware from state. But no matter how she finishes, she’s going to approach her lifts with ferocity, that’s for sure.

“When we’re in a competition setting, she’s kind of locked in,” said first-year University head powerlifting coach Jack LaRue. “She kind of downplayed what she said earlier. She’s in a zone, and that’s one thing that I really appreciate about her. She’s not there to play around. You can definitely tell she’s there to compete.”

Oh, that pit of nervous energy in her stomach will still be there. But Sanchez can gain peace from a few truths. She knows she has worked hard to reach this moment. She knows what she has to do to achieve her goals at state. And, perhaps best of all, the state stage is nothing new. She actually qualified last year as a sophomore at Bruceville-Eddy, finishing seventh in her division, before transferring to University prior to this school year.

A lot of high school powerlifters stumble into the weight room by chance or accident. Sanchez has known its location for years. Even as a child, she was always attracted to the clanging of barbells, the straining and hoisting of great amounts of weight.

“Ever since I was younger, I always liked watching people lift heavy weights,” she said. “I always thought it was very interesting and fascinating. At a young age, in middle school, I started training little by little. Because I knew that when I entered high school, I knew that’s what I wanted to do. And I had a passion for it. So, I took it and ran with it.

“I trained after school every day all I could. I stayed in the weight room. I would just trade really hard every day to try to get my numbers up.”

You can’t fake it in the weight room. Powerlifting separates the weak from the strong, sure, but it’s not just about physical strength. It demands mental toughness and fortitude. You can build up your biceps and your triceps all you want, but if the muscle of your mind is quivering like Jell-O, you’re unlikely to get that weight in the air.

It’s a goal-driven sport, and that’s what Sanchez loves most about it.

“I think the feeling of getting up there, when you get up there and you lift so much weight, you feel amazing,” Sanchez said. “The feeling of getting off of there and everybody just looking at you and being amazed at how much weight you can lift. Being a girl, especially. I just like the feeling and the rush of it.”

That’s an attitude that LaRue hopes will permeate University’s entire powerlifting program. He came to the Trojans after several years teaching and coaching at La Vega, and was given carte blanche to beef up the roster. He talked to students, reached out on social media, and the response came, as University managed to draw more participants than it had in years.

University also hosted the inaugural Andrew Billings Powerlifting Meet this year, named for the former Waco High state champion and state record-holder who now plays defensive line for the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Thankfully, our (athletic director) Ed Love is about powerlifting,” LaRue said. “There’s a lot of schools throughout Texas where powerlifting kind of gets the back end of stuff. He was like, ‘Hey, we need to rebuild our powerlifting programs, Waco High and University High School.’ So, that kind of helped out a lot, because he opened the doors for us to build our programs.”

One person who didn’t need any convincing was Sanchez. If University had moved up preseason workouts by a month, she would have been fine with that.

“She was like, ‘Hey, when are we going to start powerlifting? When are we going to start powerlifting? When are we going to do this, when are we going to do that?’ She was always on me about starting powerlifting,” LaRue said. “She stood out from the beginning.”

Sanchez likes breaking down barriers, she likes proving people wrong. Even in 2022, she knows that some people might look at powerlifting as an unusual avenue for a female athlete. So, she can’t help but stifle a chuckle when she shows what she can do.

Even more than that, she hopes she can inspire other lifters — male and female.

“That’s another thing — people just look at you as a girl, a female, and they’re like, ‘Oh, she can lift, but it’s probably a few pounds. Not that much,’” Sanchez said. “But when I’m in the weight room I try to do my best and I show the boys. It makes them work harder.”

At the Class 5A Div. 2 regional meet in Lockhart earlier this month, Sanchez flexed her muscle. LaRue said that they went into the meet mostly wanting to hit their state-qualifying totals for each individual discipline, which they did. But along the way, Sanchez nabbed the regional title, too. She had a squat of 335 pounds, a bench press of 200, and a deadlift of 335 for a winning total of 870 pounds, five pounds better than second-place finisher Ainsley Orme of Elgin.

Sanchez is stalking new personal bests at state. She and her coaches have scouted out the competition, game-planned a bit. That’s what you do.

But on a certain level, Sanchez knows it’s just her and the bar. Butterflies, be gone. Let’s do this.

“What’s going through my head when I get there for the meet, I’m a little bit nervous,” Sanchez said. “But then I tend to get into the zone of just knowing that I’m going to go up there, do my best, get it up, and that’s all that matters at the end of the day.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.