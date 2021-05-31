New band, same stage: Crawford softball going back to state tourney

Of course, Powell couldn’t leave out a couple of important people. She and Ray and junior Lexi Moody got to celebrate a championship the last time Crawford went to McCombs Field in Austin.

“My girls, the two juniors that are still on the team, that won state with me my sophomore year, I love them,” Powell said. “I love that I have the opportunity to get to play with them.”

The Lady Pirates (31-6) will play West Sabine (37-0) in a 2A semifinal matchup at 4 p.m. on Tuesday back at McCombs Field. The winner advances to the state championship game at 7 p.m. on Wednesday against the Weimar-Stamford winner.

Crawford is making its fifth state tournament appearance in the last nine years. The Lady Pirates won it all in 2012, 2014 and 2019.

However, it never gets commonplace for Crawford coach Kirk Allen.

“I try not to get emotional. I always cry when we get to this point,” Allen said on Saturday. “I know how much work we’ve put into it and the effort that it takes to get here and to see it pay off is amazing.