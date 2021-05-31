New band, same stage: Crawford softball going back to state tourney

The Crawford softball team was ready to repeat as the 2A state champion last spring.
The Lady Pirates, who claimed the 2019 crown, had seven senior starters back, including the state tournament MVP. They were loaded with experience and a talented group of newcomers. But they never got their shot as the oncoming COVID-19 pandemic ended everyone’s spring sports journey in the middle of March.
Now the new version of the Crawford softball squad is back in the state tournament. These Lady Pirates feature a bunch of young and hungry players to go along with three holdovers from the 2019 state champs.
On Saturday, Crawford played a deciding Game 3 versus Italy in the best-of-three Region II-2A final series. The Lady Pirates won a thriller when junior Kylie Ray tripled in the bottom of the seventh and pinch runner Megan Perry scored on a grounder by Kenzie Jones.
The walk-off run ignited a celebration on the field among the Crawford players. It soon spilled over as fans crowded the area just outside the dugout and reveled in the fact that the Lady Pirates are going back to the state tournament.
“I’m just really happy for all of the younger underclassmen that get to go because it’s such a fun experience,” Crawford senior and Baylor signee Grace Powell said. “They’ve put in a lot of work to get here, so I’m really just enjoying watching them be happy about it.”
Of course, Powell couldn’t leave out a couple of important people. She and Ray and junior Lexi Moody got to celebrate a championship the last time Crawford went to McCombs Field in Austin.
“My girls, the two juniors that are still on the team, that won state with me my sophomore year, I love them,” Powell said. “I love that I have the opportunity to get to play with them.”
The Lady Pirates (31-6) will play West Sabine (37-0) in a 2A semifinal matchup at 4 p.m. on Tuesday back at McCombs Field. The winner advances to the state championship game at 7 p.m. on Wednesday against the Weimar-Stamford winner.
Crawford is making its fifth state tournament appearance in the last nine years. The Lady Pirates won it all in 2012, 2014 and 2019.
However, it never gets commonplace for Crawford coach Kirk Allen.
“I try not to get emotional. I always cry when we get to this point,” Allen said on Saturday. “I know how much work we’ve put into it and the effort that it takes to get here and to see it pay off is amazing.
“You’ve got to realize, there’s only three girls on this team that have ever been to state. They’re really young. We’re playing three freshmen, four sophomores, so they’re really young. This is their first chance to get to go, so it’s really awesome for them and to get to see them rewarded today.”
Powell and Erica Ivey are the only seniors on the team, which means they’ll bridge the gap between the state champions of 2019 and the current group of youngsters that have a chance to rack up multiple titles.
But Powell knows her teammates well enough to skip the heavy-handed advice.
“Enjoy it and play for each other. That’s all I’ll tell them,” Powell said. “They do that anyway. They all love each other, so it’s great.”