New chief, same expectations: Beatty ready to build on China Spring's success

Fresh off leading China Spring to the Class 4A Division II state championship, Brian Bell made the jump to college coaching as he accepted a defensive analyst position on Baylor coach Dave Aranda’s staff last December.

China Spring didn’t go far to find his replacement.

Tyler Beatty was named to his first head coaching job in January after building an impressive resume that included stints as Cypress Park’s offensive coordinator and Austin Anderson’s passing game coordinator prior to coaching China Spring's linebackers the last two years.

Formerly a quarterback at Baylor and Southeastern Louisiana, Beatty’s background is mostly on the offensive side of the football. But he’s glad he could serve in a defensive capacity on Bell’s staff to give him a more well-rounded outlook.

“I’ve coached every position on the offensive side of the football, and I was truly blessed to get an opportunity to coach defense two seasons ago,” Beatty said. “Brian gave me the opportunity, so I coached outside linebackers the last two years and learned so much. In turn, it helps you so much offensively because now you know what the defense is truly doing.”

Coming off last year’s 16-0 season, the returning China Spring players are excited about Beatty becoming head coach because they like his upbeat personality and the stability he brings to the program.

“He’s a great leader, just a great person too, and that really makes it better,” said China Spring running back Kyle Barton. “Coach Beatty has really stepped up to the role.”

Not only will the Cougars adjust to a new man at the helm, they’re moving up to Class 5-4A Division I, where they’ll join defending state champion Stephenville and longtime rival La Vega in a stacked five-team district.

“You obviously get a gauntlet of a district,” Beatty said. “I know guys on our staff and some families at China Spring are super excited to bring La Vega back into it. That rivalry is good for us, it’s good for football.”

The Cougars won’t go into their new district empty-handed since five offensive starters and seven defensive starters are returning. Though they’ve put last year behind them, the state championship appearance showed them the work ethic and persistence it takes to ascend to that level.

“There’s a lot of excitement,” said China Spring defensive tackle Greg Salazar. “Getting ready for this next season we have a lot of big expectations. Coach Beatty has brought a fresh air to the program.”

Replacing dynamic quarterback Major Bowden, the 2021 Mr. Texas Football High School Player of the Year, will be China Spring’s biggest task. Bowden rushed for 1,866 yards and 23 touchdowns while completing 67 percent of his passes for 1,432 yards and 27 scores.

But the Cougars have a promising replacement in Cash McCollum, a starting quarterback for Wimberley last season whose dad is China Spring offensive line coach Mike McCollum. The Cougars have tweaked the offense to fit McCollum’s skill set since he’s more of a passing quarterback than a runner.

“One of the best parts is that he started at Wimberley, so he has varsity experience, which is huge,” Beatty said. “Outside of that, he’s super intelligent and very composed and doesn’t get rattled. With his stature, he’s able to see down the field and makes a lot of really good decisions.”

Beatty’s chief targets will likely be Tre Hafford, who made 38 catches for 636 yards and 11 scores last year, and Tristan Exline, Jackson Generals and Axtell transfer Cameron Campos.

McCollum’s lethal arm should open up more holes for Barton, who rushed for 1,175 yards and 16 touchdowns and was also a threat in the passing game with 474 receiving yards and four scores.

“Kyle Barton is dynamic, so explosive and very strong,” Beatty said. “He just has to continue to stay healthy. As a freshman he broke his thumb, and as a sophomore hurt his leg, so obviously it’s a big year as a junior.”

China Spring’s offensive line will be in good hands with Landon McMillan, Colby Hale, Jaydon Hogan and Donnie Willett.

“I think the offense will be more versatile throwing-wise because it will open up and we can obviously move the ball around a lot more besides running it,” Barton said. “And that will help us out a lot.”

With so much experience returning, the defense has a chance to be the Cougars’ biggest strength.

That starts up front with Salazar, who made 97 tackles and two sacks last season, and noseguard Jaylen Trotter. Outside linebacker Tristan Exline brings more experience to the table while cornerback Jacob Mott moves to outside linebacker.

Baseball player Cage McCloud has joined the football squad and will play cornerback where he will join a secondary that includes cornerback Gabe Watkins and safeties and Hafford, Barton and Jase Garrett.

“I feel like this year the defense is going to be the strength of our team,” Salazar said. “We’re going to have a really stout D-line, fast linebackers and lockdown corners. I think we’re going to be a dangerous unit to go against.”

Since his promotion to head coach, Beatty has stayed in touch with Bell to draw on his experience running the program. But it’s mostly been Beatty’s own journey, one he’s anxious to take.

“It’s been a blast, it’s been a whirlwind to say the least,” Beatty said. “It’s been a process, but we’ve got a lot of guys with experience, and our kids are excited and ready. We have varsity guys who have played a lot of football in the past year. It gives us a lot of excitement and hope.”