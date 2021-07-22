New era, new look: University unveils updated football uniform

To give University a new look, he reached out to Amy McCauley with Baylor's brand development department and they came up with a 21st-century University Trojan. The new helmet decal features purple, lavender and even pink shading to create the contours of a character that’s part Trojan warrior and part masked knight.

The knight-trojan looks out from a black helmet with a glossy purple stripe down the middle. The University players will also get to decorate their own helmets with achievement stickers that feature crossed purple battle axes inside a purple circle.

“They represent ‘keep chopping wood,’” Laster said. “When I went to North Carolina when I was 9 years old and lived with my grandparents, my grandfather would stack a pile of wood. I had to get the wood and stack it in the back of the house. Sometimes it wasn’t cut and I had to split it. So ‘keep chopping wood’ kind of became my mantra.”

Laster and the Trojans are a little less than three weeks from the start of fall camp. Their task will be to try to bounce back from a COVID-19-marred 2-4 season in 2020 and perhaps make the program’s first playoff appearance since 2009.