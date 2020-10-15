New-look Hewitt Kiwanis Invitational ready to run

Like everything in 2020, the Hewitt Kiwanis Invitational — one of the area’s largest cross country races each year — will look a lot different this time around.
But it’s still a go, and for that, Midway head coach Ronny Boles is grateful.
“We’re still going to run, and I’m happy for the kids,” Boles said.
Midway will host the meet at a new location and over two days instead of one, all to comply with COVID-19 protocols and restrictions. Normally, it holds the meet at the Heart of Texas Soccer Complex, but City of Waco restrictions necessitated an alternate site. Boles encountered similar issues at public parks in Hewitt. Fortunately, Midway ISD owned some land off Ritchie Road, near the Hewitt water tower, where it intends to build a future elementary school.
“It was basically a pasture,” Boles said. “But it was big enough, and we went out there last Wednesday and cut the course. It’ll be different, but I think it’ll be a good course. We’ve just had to learn to improvise.”
The UIL is limiting cross country races to eight teams at a time this year, so that also forced some changes to the meet. The Class 1A-4A meet will be held on Thursday, while the Class 5A and 6A runners will compete on Friday. All told, runners from 45 schools will compete in the two-day meet.
“In my 25 years (as coach) we’ve only had to cancel one time, and that was because a tropical storm came in and just basically washed the course away,” Boles said. “And the meet’s been going on long before me. … I’m glad it’s continuing, because a lot of people really put a lot into this meet. We’ve even got coaches who ran in it back in the 80s and 90s.”
The Class 1A-4A meet will start at 8 a.m. Thursday with the first session of the two-mile varsity girls race, followed by a three-mile varsity boys race at 8:10. More varsity and JV races will continue throughout the day until around 1 p.m., with no more than eight teams competing at once.
The 5A-6A divisions will start at 8 a.m. Friday with the varsity boys, followed by the girls. The last race of the day is expected to end around 12:45 p.m.
