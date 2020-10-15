New-look Hewitt Kiwanis Invitational ready to run

Like everything in 2020, the Hewitt Kiwanis Invitational — one of the area’s largest cross country races each year — will look a lot different this time around.

But it’s still a go, and for that, Midway head coach Ronny Boles is grateful.

“We’re still going to run, and I’m happy for the kids,” Boles said.

Midway will host the meet at a new location and over two days instead of one, all to comply with COVID-19 protocols and restrictions. Normally, it holds the meet at the Heart of Texas Soccer Complex, but City of Waco restrictions necessitated an alternate site. Boles encountered similar issues at public parks in Hewitt. Fortunately, Midway ISD owned some land off Ritchie Road, near the Hewitt water tower, where it intends to build a future elementary school.

“It was basically a pasture,” Boles said. “But it was big enough, and we went out there last Wednesday and cut the course. It’ll be different, but I think it’ll be a good course. We’ve just had to learn to improvise.”