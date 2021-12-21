New Robinson coach Ludlow senses right-place, right-time situation

At several earlier stops in his football coaching career, Mike Ludlow was the victim of some unlucky timing. He’d take a job and within a short amount of time, the head coach would either resign, retire or leave for another job.
“It was kind of like that book, ‘Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events,’” Ludlow said.
Maybe fortune is smiling again, because Ludlow feels like he’s discovered the right place at the right time in his life.
Robinson ISD’s school board approved the hiring of Ludlow at its most recent meeting. Ludlow replaces Robert Rubel, who was not retained by Robinson following the 2021 season. Ludlow most recently worked as North Forney’s offensive coordinator, but he’s had past coaching gigs at Texarkana Texas High, Marshall, Grapevine, Northwest and Grand Saline.
Now he’s ready to settle down and plant some roots.
“To be real honest, this is the exact place that my family and I need to be,” Ludlow said. “I’m from East Texas and grew up in a small town in East Texas, and as soon as I stepped foot in Robinson it felt a lot like what home did. It felt like that close-knit community where everybody’s on the same page.
“It don’t matter if you’re looking at one spot in town, you’re looking at the Rocket Café, if you’re looking at another spot, you see a dry cleaner that’s got a Rocket on the sign. Every school is Robinson Elementary, Robinson Intermediate, Robinson Junior High. Everybody’s a Rocket.”
This will mark Ludlow’s second head coaching job. He spent two seasons as Class 3A Grand Saline’s head coach from 2011-12, going 6-14 while competing in one of the tougher districts in the state. The Indians’ 5-5 record in Ludlow’s first year marked the program’s only non-losing season from 2002 through 2018.
Ludlow called Robinson a “sleeping giant,” and he’s hoping he can awaken that beast and start making a whole lot of noise around the state.
“When I use that term, I’m looking at a seventh-grade group that didn’t give up a point until the end of the year, I’m looking at an eighth-grade group that went 6-3 and had some great pieces to it,” said Ludlow, who grew up in Beckville and graduated from Stephen F. Austin University. “I’m looking at a freshman group that has a little bit of everything in them that’s going to mix really well. I’m looking at a sophomore group that had a lot of sophomores on varsity this year, and the JV was still putting it on some people. It’s a deep group.
“Sometimes you see the big picture but you lose track of the little pieces that make up the big picture, like a puzzle. I think all those groups together, they have the perfect puzzle pieces to make a beautiful picture.”
Robinson went 4-16 in two seasons under Rubel. The Rockets last made the playoffs in 2018 under Tommy Allison.
Ludlow said he favors a multiple power spread scheme on offense along with an odd-front, 3-3-5 defensive alignment.
“Both our systems on both sides of the ball are easily adaptable to the kids we have,” Ludlow said. “But what we do doesn’t change from year to year. How we do it will, depending on the kids we have. … We are spread and we’ll sling it around, but we’re also going to be the most physical team on the football field, and we’ll run it right at you. … We’re extremely up-tempo. We like to say that we practice and play like our hair’s on fire. We’re going to fly around, and it’s the same way on defense.”
Ludlow is eager to get started at Robinson. His family, which includes his wife Jennifer, and three children ranging from third to eighth grade, will remain in Forney through the end of the school year before making the move. But Ludlow already feels at home. He even got that sense during the interview process with Robinson athletic director Jay Zeller and other administrators.
“They just want to do what’s right for kids and what’s right for the community and give those kids the best possible chance to be successful,” Ludlow said. “When you look at that, I don’t think you can ask for anything more.”