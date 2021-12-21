New Robinson coach Ludlow senses right-place, right-time situation

Ludlow said he favors a multiple power spread scheme on offense along with an odd-front, 3-3-5 defensive alignment.

“Both our systems on both sides of the ball are easily adaptable to the kids we have,” Ludlow said. “But what we do doesn’t change from year to year. How we do it will, depending on the kids we have. … We are spread and we’ll sling it around, but we’re also going to be the most physical team on the football field, and we’ll run it right at you. … We’re extremely up-tempo. We like to say that we practice and play like our hair’s on fire. We’re going to fly around, and it’s the same way on defense.”

Ludlow is eager to get started at Robinson. His family, which includes his wife Jennifer, and three children ranging from third to eighth grade, will remain in Forney through the end of the school year before making the move. But Ludlow already feels at home. He even got that sense during the interview process with Robinson athletic director Jay Zeller and other administrators.

“They just want to do what’s right for kids and what’s right for the community and give those kids the best possible chance to be successful,” Ludlow said. “When you look at that, I don’t think you can ask for anything more.”

