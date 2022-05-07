New Texas High School Football Hall of Fame class revels in reliving glory years

Reliving your high school football glory years often gets a bad rap. It doesn’t necessarily mean you’re consumed with the past. What if, for instance, you’re able to look back on those times with the proper perspective and feelings of wistful nostalgia and happiness?

That’s certainly the way the 2022 induction class of the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame views their own glory years — which, by the way, featured plenty of glory.

The nine new inductees have achieved plenty since they’ve departed high school, up to and including getting married and starting a family and making a name for themselves in their chosen professions. But they also feel like their time in high school helped shape them into the men they are today.

Take Colt McCoy, for example. McCoy captured multiple All-American honors and reached the BCS championship game as the quarterback for the Texas Longhorns. He’ll embark on his 13th season as an NFL QB in the fall.

But a part of McCoy will always be a Jim Ned Indian, trying to make the people of Tuscola, Texas, proud.

“I think I wouldn’t have it any other way,” McCoy said. “Growing up in a small town, a great community, you just didn’t want to disappoint anybody when you left. Everybody knew you, you grew up with everybody, and it was a wonderful experience. There were so many people that supported me through that. Growing up in a small town was awesome.”

In addition to McCoy, the inductee from the 2000s, the rest of this year’s Hall of Fame players included Temple’s Dick Stafford (1959 and before), Mexia’s Ray Rhodes (1960s), Odessa’s Rodney Allison (1970s), Port Arthur Jefferson’s Shea Walker (1980s) and Fairfield’s Tony Brackens (1990s). Also, the Hall of Fame enshrined Cedar Hill’s Joey McGuire and Midland Lee’s John Parchman in the Eddie Joseph Coach category and longtime Iowa Park stadium announcer Robert Wilcox as the Dave Campbell Contributor to the Game.

Rhodes played at all-black Dunbar High School before helping to integrate Mexia in his final two seasons. He went on to play in college at Tulsa and TCU and spent six years as an NFL player before launching a long college career. Rhodes said his time in high school prepared him well for a lifetime around the game of football.

“I enjoyed both places, Dunbar and Mexia High School,” said Rhodes, who won five Super Bowl rings as an assistant coach with the San Francisco 49ers. “It prepared me because of (head coach) Bob McQueen. He instilled in us toughness.”

Brackens first made his football impact playing for one of Mexia’s chief rivals, the Fairfield Eagles. A UIL All-Century team member, Brackens went on to great success playing for the Texas Longhorns and the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. Yet as soon as his football career ended, he high-tailed it back home to Fairfield. Why? Because it was just that — home.

“Fairfield is a community, a small town where you can get a home-cooked meal,” Brackens said. “I just enjoyed it. Everybody just treated me like I was still a kid going to Fairfield High School. … It was just really low-key and relaxing, so I always appreciated that I could just fit in.”

Speaking of rivalries, Odessa’s Allison experienced some of the best the state has to offer. Back then, Odessa’s district was known as the “Little Southwest Conference,” and featured Friday night blood duels between the Bronchos and the likes of Midland, Midland Lee and crosstown Permian.

“It just was just intense rivalries, just like Texas high school football is,” said Allison, now the director of Texas Tech’s Double-T athletic alumni association. “It was an honor and a privilege not only to have an opportunity to play in that conference but to play football in this state. It’s something I’ll never forget.”

Temple’s Stafford is the epitome of the old phrase “I wasn’t born in Texas but I got here as fast as I could.” He actually grew up in California, but his stepfather hailed from the Central Texas town of Temple, so he knew about the tradition of the Wildcats. Stafford successfully petitioned his mother to move there so he could experience that atmosphere for himself.

“For me, Texas high school football was everything. When I saw that and compared it to where I was in California, I had to be a Wildcat,” Stafford said.

Port Arthur Jefferson’s Walker has been able to stay around football, as he broadcasts state championship games with Fox/Bally Sports Southwest. He has seen the game evolve from his era when only one team per district made the playoffs to today’s four-team per-district setup, which he thinks is more “equitable.” But he’s still grateful for his own time in high school and being one of the few to represent the “Golden Triangle” area of Texas in the Hall of Fame.

Few people approach football with much more verve than McGuire. He clearly has a passion for coaching, which he has carried on with him to his current post as head coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

But McGuire said he’ll never lose his passion for the high school game.

“There’s nothing like playing in a playoff game with your guys, and the pressure of, if you win you get another week with them and if you lose you go home,” McGuire said. “Those moments are so incredible. Best thing about high school football is, you’re playing for your town. You’re playing for that color, the red and black of Cedar Hill. You have an opportunity to put your team on the map and let everybody understand who you are.”

It’s an elite group of Texas coaches who can say they’ve won a state championship, but it’s an even more illustrious group who can claim three in a row. Midland Lee’s Parchman is in that latter club, even if he treats every year he coached like one of his kids. He can’t really pick favorites.

“I walked in that field house in February of 1989 and I’d been coaching all over the place, and I knew from the first day I was in there that that place was meant for me,” Parchman said. “Oil-patch tough, rough brown edges, and they tolerated me being the same way. I can’t say that any year was really better than another. I enjoyed all 13 years I was there and was just blessed to be a Lee Rebel.”

Of course, none of the inductees could match the football longevity of Iowa Park’s Wilcox. When he was a junior in high school in 1947, a knee injury led him to becoming the Hawks’ public address announcer. He ended up spending 72 years in that role before stepping down at age 91 in 2019.

“If I had an opportunity, I’d do it all over again,” Wilcox said.

