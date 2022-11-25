No. 1 Abbott 32, Gordon 24

HICO — For the first time all season, the No. 1-ranked Abbott Panthers didn’t win by six-man football’s mercy rule.

The important thing for Abbott was that it still won.

Mason Hejl gave the Panthers a fantastic rushing effort for a second straight week, spearheading Abbott to a Class 1A Div. I state quarterfinal win over Gordon.

It marked the second straight week that Abbott (13-0) handed a previously unbeaten team its first loss of the year. This week it was Gordon (12-1), last week it was Union Hill (11-1).

Hejl handled the bulk of the offensive responsibilities, as he carried 40 times for 247 yards and three touchdowns. In the past two weeks, Hejl has gone for 500 yards and seven scores.

Still, the Longhorns gave Abbott a tussle. Gordon cut Abbott’s lead to 24-16 with 3:43 left in the third quarter when Whit Fuller completed a 31-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Walters. Even after Abbott responded with a 22-yard Hejl TD run two minutes later, Gordon still wouldn’t go away. With 2:25 to play in the game, Gordon’s Stryker Reed struck on a 2-yard TD run to pull within eight points at 32-24.

However, Abbott hung tough, thanks in part to its feisty, underrated defense, which intercepted a pair of Gordon passes on the night. Joey Pavelka led the defensive charge with 7.5 tackles, while Isaiah Singleton-Brooks had 7 tackles with a sack and two tackles for losses.

Paxton Pustejovsky stepped up as an unsung hero for the Panthers as well, going 4-for-4 on his PAT kicks to account for eight points, the final margin of victory.