CENTEX ROUNDUP

No. 1 Abbott 48, Coolidge 0

From the Centex high school football: Week 9 coverage series
In Abbott, the No. 1 Panthers scored 24 points in each of the first two quarters to win by the six-man mercy rule.

Riley Sustala ran for 87 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries and also led the Panthers with six tackles. Mason Hejl carried three times for 44 yards and also scored a touchdown.

Abbott (8-0, 2-0) only threw one pass but made it count as Karsyn Johnson hit Brady Schulz for 60 yards as Coolidge dropped to 3-5 overall and 1-2 in district.

