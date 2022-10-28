 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CENTEX ROUNDUP

No. 1 Abbott 48, Penelope 0

From the Centex high school football: Week 10 coverage series
PENELOPE — Riley Sustala exploded for three touchdowns as No. 1 Abbott trounced Penelope by the mercy rule at halftime.

Sustala ran for touchdowns of 24, 2 and 50 yards while Isaiah Singleton-Brooks scored on runs of five and 36 yards as the Panthers improved to 9-0 overall and 3-0 in district play.

