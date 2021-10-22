 Skip to main content
No. 1 Aledo 65, University 14
high school football ROUNDUP

Earlier this year, back in January, the Aledo Bearcats became the first Texas UIL program to reach 10 state championships. They still look the part 10 months later.

Aledo put up five touchdowns before the first-quarter buzzer sounded, cruising past winless University at Waco ISD Stadium.

Already trailing 34-0 after that initial quarter, University (0-8, 0-5 District 5-5A) did itself no favors when it threw a pass into the waiting arms of Aledo’s Terry Lewis II, who raced back 30 yards the other way for another TD.

Aledo moved to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in district with the win.

Jaylon Marshall finally broke up the shutout when he got loose on a 42-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, but University didn’t crack the scoreboard again until late in the fourth.

