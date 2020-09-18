No. 1 Argyle lives up to billing, overpowers No. 2 La Vega, 35-7

ARGYLE — Facing its fourth ranked opponent in as many weeks, the La Vega Pirates knew they had their work cut out for them.
They just didn’t know how much work.
Top-ranked Argyle dominated the game from the first kickoff, quarterback CJ Rogers threw for three scores and the Eagles ran past No. 2 La Vega, 35-7.
It was a game against familiar foes, as the two teams have squared off four times the past two years, with Argyle defeating La Vega in both regular season contests, but the Pirates besting the Eagles when it mattered most in the playoffs. With the Pirates (3-1) looking to buck that trend Friday night in Argyle (4-0), the defending state runner-ups looked sluggish from the jump.
It was an offense that no Pirate has seen yet this year, as Rogers and company can and did throw it around quite a bit. The senior has amassed more than 700 yards through the air with 13 touchdowns in three games, but struggled to start this one.
The La Vega secondary showed up early, picking off two passes. Ja’Von Iglehart ended both scoring drives in the Pirate end zone, one a fade badly underthrown and another of the same, but just a yard from a touchback.
The Eagles managed to score in between the two turnovers, though, as CJ Rogers found Cash Walker on a 4th-and-goal from the three on an out to put Argyle up by seven. The score was set up on a fumbled snap by Pirate quarterback Jordan Rogers on La Vega’s second play from scrimmage, giving CJ Rogers and company great field position at the 10.
The majority of the second quarter was owned by Argyle, as the first play of the second 12 minutes was a leap to the end zone by running back Braden Baker to put the Eagles up 14.
After the two teams traded punts, CJ Rogers found Walker again for the score, a skinny post from 24 yards out, and quickly it was a three-score game.
La Vega jumped on the board to end the half on a 27-yard post pitch and catch from Jordan Rogers to Jai’Brian Bouye, the Pirates’ only score of the game. The senior had all three catches in the first half for 46 yards. Bouye ended the night with five grabs for 66 yards.
The Pirates could not capitalize on the momentum, allowing scoring drives of 42 and 43 yards in each of the Eagles’ first two drives of the second half.
Argyle used only one pass to get those scores, rushing for 73 of those 85 yards, with the scoring catch from tight end Grant Chaney from 12 yards out.
Knox Scoggins waltzed in for a 17-yard score to put the Eagles up three scores.
Jar’Quae Walton never really found his footing in this one, rushing for just 70 yards on 21 carries as he was hurried in the backfield on almost every touch.
Rogers finished the game with 66 yards passing on just four completions with a touchdown and a pick. Senior quarterback Blaine Nickell threw for 20 yards.
La Vega has two weeks off before starting district play on the road against Stephenville.
Week 4 high school football photos
