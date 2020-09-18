No. 1 Argyle lives up to billing, overpowers No. 2 La Vega, 35-7

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARGYLE — Facing its fourth ranked opponent in as many weeks, the La Vega Pirates knew they had their work cut out for them.

They just didn’t know how much work.

Top-ranked Argyle dominated the game from the first kickoff, quarterback CJ Rogers threw for three scores and the Eagles ran past No. 2 La Vega, 35-7.

It was a game against familiar foes, as the two teams have squared off four times the past two years, with Argyle defeating La Vega in both regular season contests, but the Pirates besting the Eagles when it mattered most in the playoffs. With the Pirates (3-1) looking to buck that trend Friday night in Argyle (4-0), the defending state runner-ups looked sluggish from the jump.

It was an offense that no Pirate has seen yet this year, as Rogers and company can and did throw it around quite a bit. The senior has amassed more than 700 yards through the air with 13 touchdowns in three games, but struggled to start this one.

The La Vega secondary showed up early, picking off two passes. Ja’Von Iglehart ended both scoring drives in the Pirate end zone, one a fade badly underthrown and another of the same, but just a yard from a touchback.