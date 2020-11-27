No. 1 Argyle pulls off season sweep of La Vega, 28-14

The Pirates drove inside the Eagles’ 10-yard-line in between Argyle scoring drives, only to see Jordan Rogers cough up the ball near the goal line.

But on a much-needed drive to get back in the game, the Pirates ate up nearly eight minutes of clock on 17 plays with a steady dose of Rogers, Jar’Quae Walton and Ara Rauls III. The senior trio capped the possession off with a two-yard Jordan Rogers score.

The Eagles’ offense was back on track early in the second half. Rogers led his squad on a 12-play, 60-yard scoring drive. Running back Tito Byce darted in from the 19, his first score of the game. The senior finished the night with 150 rushing yards on 21 carries.

Attempting to hang on, the Pirates answered with a two-yard Jordan Rogers score, his second and final touchdown of the night.

Getting the ball after a forced punt, the Pirate offense sputtered and on a 4th-and-11, the Eagles iced the game with a blocked punt, scoring three plays later on a C.J. Rogers three-yard run, putting Argyle up 28-14.

Rogers threw for just 69 yards, but was effective.

Rauls completed just two of his 11 attempts for 13 yards. Walton led La Vega in rushing with 163 yards. The Pirates finished with 250 yards on the ground in the defeat.

This marks the first time La Vega didn’t play at least 14 games in a season since 2014, when the Pirates finished 5-6. They played one of the toughest nondistrict schedules in the state this year, with games against Port Lavaca Calhoun, Connally and Corpus Christi Calallen in addition to Argyle.