No. 1 Argyle survives rumble with La Vega, 17-14

Just like that, top-ranked Argyle was back in front with 10:20 remaining.

The Eagles (4-0) shut out Celina last week and their defense gave a strong effort again versus La Vega. Argyle forced the Pirates to go three-and-out on their final three possessions of the fourth quarter.

La Vega’s defense was equal to the task most of the night. The Pirates surrendered just one offensive touchdown to an Eagles bunch that came in scoring 43-points per game.

Argyle managed 247 yards of total offense and couldn’t get its prolific passing game going very often.

“That’s a good offense. They put you in a bind in a lot of ways,” Hyde said. “We’ve got pretty good corners. That’s the one thing we’ve got this year that gives us an edge in the run game because we don’t have to commit extra people to the pass.”

Hyde was encouraged that his team didn’t back down from the fight. Nor should they. La Vega and Argyle have now met seven times in the last four seasons. The Pirates have a pair of playoff wins in that run, but they’re still looking for a regular-season win against the Eagles.

La Vega (2-2) has now lost in back-to-back weeks against state-ranked foes after falling to No. 4 Austin LBJ a week ago. But Hyde isn’t flinching.