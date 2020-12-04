No. 1 Carthage shows teeth, mauls China Spring, 52-14

MIDLOTHIAN — The China Spring Cougars put together a memorable playoff run the last few weeks.
But all the momentum the Cougars built up in three straight wins over ranked opponents wasn’t enough to offset the juggernaut that is top-ranked Carthage.
The Bulldogs started fast and stiff-armed China Spring in the most crucial moments to notch their 28th consecutive win, 52-14, on Friday night at Midlothian ISD Stadium.
Carthage defeated La Vega for the Class 4A Division I state championship last December. Now the Bulldogs are rolling through 4A D-II. Carthage (12-0) advanced through the opening round of these playoffs with a Gatesville forfeit and now it has won three straight by at least four touchdowns per outing to reach the state semifinals.
China Spring (10-3) knocked off No. 4 Jasper, No. 2 West Orange-Stark and No. 9 Sealy in succession to get to the 4A Region 3 final.
But the Cougars struggled to stop Carthage running back Mason Courtney, who rushed for 211 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries, and the rest of the Bulldogs’ offense. Carthage QB Kai Horton connected on a couple of longballs in the first half and finished with 209 passing yards.
China Spring senior running back Emmanuel Abdallah capped off a four-year career on the Cougars’ varsity by rushing for 136 yards on 30 carries. He scored on his final touch as he went five yards for a touchdown with 36 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Carthage cranked up its offense quickly, striking for a big play on its first snap.
After a facemask penalty on the China Spring kickoff cover team allowed the Bulldogs to start their game-opening possession at the Cougars’ 44, Horton went deep. He threw over the top of the China Spring defense and connected with Craig McNew for a 44-yard touchdown and the initial 7-0 lead.
The Carthage defense followed by stopping the Cougars offense after one first down and the Bulldogs attack took the field again.
This time, the Carthage offense moved a little more methodically as it covered 67 yards in 10 snaps. Horton converted the key play of the drive when he scrambled and gained exactly 10 yards on fourth-and-10 from the China Spring 31.
Horton then found Courtney for a first-down pass to the Cougars’ 3 and Courtney finished the march a play later with a three-yard TD run.
With the Carthage lead mounting, China Spring came up with a couple of key defensive plays to stay in the game.
Cougars defensive back Bryce Tabor batted away a pass in the end zone to help China Spring turn away a potential Carthage TD drive late in the first quarter. The Bulldogs settled for Irvin Jimenez’s 30-yard field goal and a 17-0 lead.
The Bulldogs recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and were on the verge of putting the game away when China Spring shifted the momentum.
Cougars linebacker Coltin Locking recovered a Courtney fumble in the end zone to keep Carthage from adding a touchdown.
Then the China Spring offense went to work on its best drive of the half.
Abdallah got it going with a 16-yard run on the second play of what would be an 80-yard march. China Spring junior quarterback Major Bowden finished it on the 12th play when he bounced outside to his right and found running room for a 24-yard touchdown.
With that, China Spring cut the Bulldogs’ advantage to 17-7.
The Cougars defense came up with another stop with their heels on their goal line late in the second quarter. Jordan Nevarez broke up a Carthage pass on fourth-and-goal from the 3.
The China Spring offense got a first down to get away from its own goal line, but then made a crucial mistake. The Bulldogs defense rallied to stop Bowden at the line of scrimmage on a second-down run, stripped the ball and recovered.
That gave Carthage 2:11 before halftime to try to add to its lead, but the Bulldogs only needed six seconds. Courtney flew through a hole on first down and ran 20 yards for a touchdown that put the Bulldogs in front, 24-7, at the break.
Carthage piled up 297 yards of offensive in the first two quarters, more than doubling China Spring’s total.
The Bulldogs kept it going after the bands played. Carthage scored touchdowns on four-straight possessions. Courtney set the tone with a 62-yard touchdown run a little less than four minutes into the third quarter.
The final highlight-reel play of the night gave the Bulldogs a 38-7 lead and put them out of reach.
Carthage will face Wimberley in the 4A D-II state semifinal next week.
