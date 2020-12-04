No. 1 Carthage shows teeth, mauls China Spring, 52-14

Cougars linebacker Coltin Locking recovered a Courtney fumble in the end zone to keep Carthage from adding a touchdown.

Then the China Spring offense went to work on its best drive of the half.

Abdallah got it going with a 16-yard run on the second play of what would be an 80-yard march. China Spring junior quarterback Major Bowden finished it on the 12th play when he bounced outside to his right and found running room for a 24-yard touchdown.

With that, China Spring cut the Bulldogs’ advantage to 17-7.

The Cougars defense came up with another stop with their heels on their goal line late in the second quarter. Jordan Nevarez broke up a Carthage pass on fourth-and-goal from the 3.

The China Spring offense got a first down to get away from its own goal line, but then made a crucial mistake. The Bulldogs defense rallied to stop Bowden at the line of scrimmage on a second-down run, stripped the ball and recovered.

That gave Carthage 2:11 before halftime to try to add to its lead, but the Bulldogs only needed six seconds. Courtney flew through a hole on first down and ran 20 yards for a touchdown that put the Bulldogs in front, 24-7, at the break.