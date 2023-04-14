For a portion of Friday’s game, gray skies hovered over Crawford’s softball field. Ultimately, though, the rain held off, and the sun peeked through the clouds.

Honestly, the atmosphere around Class 2A softball is always pretty ominous whenever Crawford takes the diamond.

The top-ranked Lady Pirates needed only three innings to dispatch visiting Mart, 15-0, via the run-rule in District 13-2A action Friday.

Such blowout results are familiar in district action for Crawford (25-2 overall, 13-0 district), which is hunting for its fifth state championship this season and second in a row. But don’t think for a second that these games are irrelevant.

Crawford is always trying to work on something.

“Every game is big. We need to work on stuff all the time,” Crawford coach Kirk Allen said. “Tonight we let Sidney (Hamilton) pitch, Brooke (Bubert) got to pitch last game. So, those are both our sophomores and I need them to be ready for the playoffs. Last year was kind of a wakeup call for me in the playoffs when Kenzie (Jones) got hit with a ball in the head, it was like, ‘Oh, the other two girls haven’t pitched a whole lot this year.’ So I wanted to get both of them ready. I think they’re both ready, they’ve both done a great job this year.”

Indeed, Hamilton showed that Crawford may have a back-pocket ace waiting whenever Jones, the reigning Super Centex Player of the Year, moves on after this season to start her college softball career at the University of New Mexico. Hamilton popped the strike zone with regularity in her three hitless innings, striking out eight of the 11 Mart batters she faced. The Lady Panthers’ only two baserunners came courtesy of walks.

Crawford’s batters, meanwhile, didn’t put any balls over the fence, but it seemed as though the Lady Pirates were smacking balls right against that back wall all game long. Shortstop Savanna Pogue paced the Lady Pirates at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three stolen bases.

Allen said he likes what he’s seeing from his batters as the playoffs draw closer.

“For the most part, they’re doing a lot better job,” the Crawford coach said. “I think early in the year we were being impatient. We were just trying to hit every pitch that was close. I think we got to the point where we were like, you know what, if we lay off of them we might find something better.

“So, they’re doing a better job of being patient at the plate, because I guarantee you we’ll face some pitching as we go along that’s going to be pretty tough. If you swing at their pitches, you’re not having good at-bats. So we’re just working on stuff like that. Trying to be patient, looking for a good pitch, just having good at-bats.”

That mindset worked against Mart (9-14, 2-10), a team that has struggled this season but still has a win over Bosqueville to its credit. Crawford displayed that keen eye in the opening inning on its way to a quick 6-0 lead.

Already up 3-0, the Lady Pirates doubled that advantage when second baseman Madi Green stepped into the batter’s box with the bases loaded. Green lofted a high fly into a swirling wind in right field, and the ball eluded the gasp of Mart’s rightfielder, bouncing toward the foul-territory fence for a three-run triple.

An inning later, Crawford batted around to open up an 11-0 advantage with five more runs. Pogue chased home one run in the more conventional way, with an RBI hit. But the Lady Pirates showed that they can put pressure on teams in more unconventional ways, like staying alert on the basepaths. Crawford also scored on two errors, a groundout and a well-executed double-steal in that frame.

“Every game is important. We’re just working on things,” Allen said. “Working on plays, working on situations, working on hit-and-runs, working on stealing, things like that. I think every game you can learn something, and that’s what we tried to do tonight.”

Going into the bottom of the third, Crawford needed “only” four runs to put another rule-rule win in its ledger. The Lady Pirates put three on the board before Mart picked up the second out of the inning. But the Lady Panthers couldn’t extend the game any further, as Green delivered the clincher with a well-struck RBI single into center field.

Green went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, while Hamilton chipped in two hits as well in addition to her power pitching.

Crawford will host Bosqueville next Wednesday in a Senior Night matchup before it turns its attention to another playoff run. Allen and the players are trying to enjoy every moment, especially knowing that it’ll be the last go-round for another special senior class.

“It is so much fun,” Allen said. “We’ve got five seniors on this team this year, so we know this is their last chance. The kids are just great. We have 11 in the core group and then we have a couple of others who help us out. It’s fun to be around them, because they’re fun to be with, they want to win, they want to be successful, they work hard every day.

“And we just have a good time. We do some bonding things in practice and stuff like that. It is fun, they have a good time. Obviously winning is a lot of fun, too.”

No. 15 Robinson 10, China Spring 0

The Rockettes bounced back nicely from a loss to district-leading Salado earlier this week, blanking China Spring on Senior Night.

Robinson improved to 24-8 overall and 7-2 in District 23-4A and will wrap up the regular season at Connally on Tuesday. The win wrapped up the No. 2 playoff seed in the district for Robinson.

BASEBALL No. 2 Bosqueville 22, Bruceville-Eddy 2

The second-ranked Bulldogs are streaking toward the playoffs in powerful fashion after another run-rule blowout over the Eagles.

On Little League Night at the ballpark, Bosqueville (13-6-1 overall, 6-0 District 14-2A) made sure the kids in attendance had plenty to cheer about. The Lady Bulldogs put this one away early in remaining perfect in district play.

Bruceville-Eddy (1-6 in district) will undoubtedly be glad not to see Bosqueville anymore, given that the Bulldogs outscored the Eagles, 55-2, in two meetings.