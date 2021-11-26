No. 1 Franklin 60, Riesel 0

BELTON — The No. 1-ranked, unbeaten Lions ushered upstart Riesel to the exit with a convincing Class 3A Div. II regional win.

The Indians wrap up their first season under head coach Tyler Crow at 7-5, with their first trip to the third round since 2018. Franklin (13-0), meanwhile, moves on to the regional final to meet the Poth-Tidehaven winner.

The Lions came out humming, and when Marcus Wade hooked up with Bryson Washington on a 52-yard pitch and catch near the end of the first quarter, they stretched their lead to a comfortable 29-0.

Riesel struggled to move the ball against Franklin’s feisty defense and suffered its first shutout loss of the season.