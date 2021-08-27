No. 1 Franklin holds off Lorena, 27-20

But the Lions quickly responded as Bobby Washington ran for 27 yards and Jayden Jackson picked up 17 before Bryson Washington zipped up the middle for a 10-yard touchdown as Franklin regained a 21-20 lead with 6:50 remaining.

After stopping the Leopards, Washington blew up the middle and outraced the Lorena defense for a 49-yard touchdown to push the lead to 27-20 with 4:58 remaining.

“He made some plays and they’re an outstanding football team,” Biles said. “That’s what happens when you got four or five different guys who can take it to the house.”

The Leopards weren’t through as they drove to Franklin’s 24. But the Lions forced Abel to fumble the ball and Brayden Youree recovered with 10 seconds remaining to seal the win.

Abel had a solid night as he hit 16 of 28 passes for 243 yards but also threw two interceptions and had the game-ending fumble. At least five of Abel’s passes were dropped.

The Lions ran off most of the first-quarter clock on a 13-play, 88-yard drive that was ignited by Bryson Washington’s 21-yard run on a reverse and ended with his 11-yard touchdown catch from Wade to take a 7-0 lead with 16 seconds left in the first quarter.