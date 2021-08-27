No. 1 Franklin holds off Lorena, 27-20

LORENA — When the Franklin Lions need a game-changing play, they know whose number to dial up.
Bryson Washington exploded for 199 yards and a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown runs and also caught a scoring pass to lift the No. 1 Lions to a 27-20 win over No. 8 Lorena Friday night in a premier season-opening matchup.
Franklin reached the Class 3A Division II state championship game last season while Lorena brought back a lot of talent to earn a top 10 preseason ranking in Class 3A Division I.
Lorena coach Ray Biles would like to see his team play more efficiently next week against China Spring, but he liked the effort the Leopards showed.
“We made mistakes and dropped some balls we could have caught,” Biles said. “The things I saw were things we can fix. I can’t fix heart, I can’t fix effort, I can’t fix desire, and I thought our kids fought their tails off tonight.”
Trailing 14-6 at halftime, the Leopards turned the momentum when Colton Dale intercepted Marcus Wade’s pass and returned it for a 60-yard touchdown with 6:16 left in the third quarter.
The Leopards took their first lead when Ryne Abel hit Khi Ritchie sailing into the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown pass. Abel went to Ritchie again on the two-point conversion to give Lorena a 20-14 lead with 8:54 left in the game.
But the Lions quickly responded as Bobby Washington ran for 27 yards and Jayden Jackson picked up 17 before Bryson Washington zipped up the middle for a 10-yard touchdown as Franklin regained a 21-20 lead with 6:50 remaining.
After stopping the Leopards, Washington blew up the middle and outraced the Lorena defense for a 49-yard touchdown to push the lead to 27-20 with 4:58 remaining.
“He made some plays and they’re an outstanding football team,” Biles said. “That’s what happens when you got four or five different guys who can take it to the house.”
The Leopards weren’t through as they drove to Franklin’s 24. But the Lions forced Abel to fumble the ball and Brayden Youree recovered with 10 seconds remaining to seal the win.
Abel had a solid night as he hit 16 of 28 passes for 243 yards but also threw two interceptions and had the game-ending fumble. At least five of Abel’s passes were dropped.
The Lions ran off most of the first-quarter clock on a 13-play, 88-yard drive that was ignited by Bryson Washington’s 21-yard run on a reverse and ended with his 11-yard touchdown catch from Wade to take a 7-0 lead with 16 seconds left in the first quarter.
Pinned at their own 6 following Hayden Helton’s 41-yard punt, the Leopards moved into Franklin territory as Reed Michna ripped off a 24-yard run and Abel hit Jadon Porter for 18 yards.
But on fourth-and-nine at Franklin’s 33, Abel’s pass was dropped.
The Leopards regained possession when they recovered Devyn Hidrogo’s fumble at Franklin’s 47.
After Abel hit Kasen Taylor for 20 yards and Michna picked up 12, Abel finished off the drive with a three-yard touchdown run. Elijah Turley missed the extra point attempt but Lorena cut Franklin’s lead to 7-6 with 1:53 left in the first half.
The Lions still had plenty of time to score as Malcolm Murphy broke loose for 15 yards and Wade hit Helton for 20 yards. On the next play, Wade found Murphy behind Lorena’s secondary for a 26-yard touchdown pass to give the Leopards a 14-6 lead with 48 seconds left in the second quarter.