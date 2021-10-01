 Skip to main content
No. 1 Live Oak 54, Oglesby 8
High school football roundup

No. 1 Live Oak 54, Oglesby 8

Live Oak

Live Oak’s Mason Peters (left) and Jonathan Buras will help spark the Falcons’ quest as they seek out another TAPPS six-man state title for the program.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

OGLESBY — Live Oak’s thoroughly impressive season continued in that same direction, as the Falcons soared past previously unbeaten Oglesby team on Thursday night.

Ranked No. 1 among private school six-man teams, Live Oak (6-0) looked as sharp as ever in the mercy-rule triumph. Mason Peters threw for 93 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 68-yard bomb to Johnathan Buras.

Carter Cheek made the most of his two carries, busting off 76 yards and a pair of TDs. Justice Ishio and Eli Herman also ran for scores for Live Oak, while Will Nicholas led the defensive charge with nine tackles.

Oglesby (5-1) came in ranked 21st in 1A Div. II by SixManFootball.com.

