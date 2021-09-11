No. 1 Mart 31, Flatonia 0

FLATONIA — Throughout the Kevin Hoffman Era, it’s been a sound strategy for the Mart Panthers: Pound the rock on offense, pummel the opponent on defense.
Guess what? It worked again.
Mart’s righteous running game and dynamic defense helped the No. 1 Panthers flatten Flatonia to improve to 3-0 on the young season. In the first half, Robert Hickman, Trey Powell and Klyderion Campbell all ran for TDs as Mart built a 21-0 lead. Ayden Lane led the defensive charge to preserve the shutout.
Mart took to the air for its final TD, a Braylen Newton 18-yard toss to Hickman in the third quarter. The Panthers have overwhelmed their opponents by a combined score of 121-7 this season. They’ll play at Whitney next week.
Photos: High school football Week 3 around Waco, Central Texas
Lorena's Kasen Taylor runs past Gatesville defenders on his way to a 48-yard touchdown during first-quarter action Friday night at Leopard Field.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Gatesville's Logan Edwards catches a pass in front of Lorena's Reed Michna during first-half action Friday night. Lorena shut out Gatesville, 54-0.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Lorena's Colton Dale breaks free from Gatesville's Hayden Mooney in Friday's game at Lorena. The Leopards led 34-0 at halftime and went to a 54-0 victory.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Lorena's Kasen Taylor breaks up a pass intended for Gatesville's Carson Brizendine during first-half action in Lorena on Friday night. The Leopards shut out Gateville, 54-0, on homecoming night in Lorena.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Lorena running back Reed Michna runs past Gatesville's Lawson Mooney during first-half action Friday night in Lorena.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Sebastian Trevino runs upfield past Brownwood's Noah Barron, with blocking help from teammate Kyle Barton, left.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Tre Hafford got the Cougars on the scoreboard early against Brownwood's Quentin Thompson, hauling in a 15-yard touchdown pass for the game's first score Friday night.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Kyle Barton broke a tackle by Brownwood's Case Markham, left, and scored from 39 yards out in the first quarter Friday night.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Major Bowden, left scores past Brownwood's Elias Huerta-Doud in the second quarter. Bowden's 40-yard touchdown run gave the Cougars a 36-7 lead.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Greg Salazar, left, along with teammates Jaylen Trotter and Tristan Exline, pull down Brownwood's Konlyn Anderson in the first half of Friday's game at China Spring.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring quarterback Major Bowden leaps over Brownwood's Case Markham for a first-half touchdown.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Kyle Barton, right, celebrates his first-half touchdown with Tre Hafford against Brownwood Friday night.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Waco High quarterback Thomas Chandler, right, fights off Killeen’s Cameron Gee in the first half at WISD Stadium.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Killeen's Emory Arthur is tackled by a host of Waco High defensive players in the first half Thursday night at Waco ISD Stadium.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Waco High's Earnest Ware runs past Killeen's Aaron Barnwell on Thursday night at Waco ISD Stadium.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Killeen running back Emory Arthur, left, runs past Waco High’s Reggie Lewis for a touchdown Thursday night at Waco ISD Stadium.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Waco High's Thomas Chandler rolls out past the Killeen defense in the second half Thursday night at WISD Stadium.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
