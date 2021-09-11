No. 1 Mart 31, Flatonia 0

FLATONIA — Throughout the Kevin Hoffman Era, it’s been a sound strategy for the Mart Panthers: Pound the rock on offense, pummel the opponent on defense.

Guess what? It worked again.

Mart’s righteous running game and dynamic defense helped the No. 1 Panthers flatten Flatonia to improve to 3-0 on the young season. In the first half, Robert Hickman, Trey Powell and Klyderion Campbell all ran for TDs as Mart built a 21-0 lead. Ayden Lane led the defensive charge to preserve the shutout.

Mart took to the air for its final TD, a Braylen Newton 18-yard toss to Hickman in the third quarter. The Panthers have overwhelmed their opponents by a combined score of 121-7 this season. They’ll play at Whitney next week.