No. 1 Mart 48, Teague 0

TEAGUE — Once the top-ranked Panthers get rolling downhill, they’re an avalanche to stop.

Homestanding Teague held Mart without a point for the opening quarter, but the Panthers busted loose with 20 second-quarter points on their way to a season-opening romp.

Kei’shawn Clater got Mart on track with a 6-yard TD run early in the second. A little more than two minutes later, Klyderion Campbell capped off a quick Panther scoring drive with an 11-yard jaunt. Following a takeaway interception from Dominic Medlock, Mart made it 20-0 when Robert Hickman broke off a 36-yard scoring run about four minutes before the halftime break.

Clater tossed a pair of touchdown passes in the second half, and the Panthers (1-0) kept up their defensive dominance in clinching their first shutout of the 2021 season.