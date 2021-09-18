 Skip to main content
No. 1 Mart 49, Whitney 13
CENTEX ROUNDUP

No. 1 Mart 49, Whitney 13

WHITNEY — The No. 1-ranked Panthers came up with some big plays on both sides of the ball to cage up the Wildcats.

Among the heavy hitters for Mart (4-0) was senior Klyderion Campbell, who helped the Panthers build a 21-10 halftime lead with a 29-yard touchdown jaunt in the second quarter. Later, he swarmed in for a sack of Whitney’s Garrett Peacock, forcing the Wildcats to settle for a field goal.

The second half completely belonged to the Panthers, as they outscored Whitney, 28-3. Dominic Medlock had a rushing and receiving score after the break, and De’traevion Medlock had a 9-yard touchdown catch.

The Wildcats fell to 1-3 with the loss.

