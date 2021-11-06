No. 1 Mart 49, Wortham 0

WORTHAM — If anyone in any classification is playing better than Mart … no, forget that. Nobody is playing better than Mart.

The No. 1-ranked Panthers capped off a perfect regular season with a spanking of the Bulldogs. Mart (10-0, 5-0 in District 10-2A Div. II) will start its quest for a fourth state championship in five seasons next week against Clarksville.

This marked the third straight shutout win for Mart and the fifth of the season for the feisty Panther defense. Not that the offense got left out of the fun, as Robert Hickman scampered for two touchdowns and Trey Powell passed for three touchdowns and ran for another. Hickman also snagged one of Powell’s TD tosses.

Despite the loss, Wortham (5-5, 2-3) is playoff-bound as the district’s No. 4 seed and will face District 9-2A champ Maud next week.