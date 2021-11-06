 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 1 Mart 49, Wortham 0
0 comments
CENTEX ROUNDUP

No. 1 Mart 49, Wortham 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mart

Mart's Fernando Alfaro (65), Trey Arjon (52), Dillon Lundy (11), Neven Hickman (9), Kei'Shawn Clater (12). Back row De'Traevion Medlock (4), Ayden Lane (50), Trey Powell (2), Tristan Holt (17), Klyderion Campbell (1), Tristan Holt (17).

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

WORTHAM — If anyone in any classification is playing better than Mart … no, forget that. Nobody is playing better than Mart.

The No. 1-ranked Panthers capped off a perfect regular season with a spanking of the Bulldogs. Mart (10-0, 5-0 in District 10-2A Div. II) will start its quest for a fourth state championship in five seasons next week against Clarksville.

This marked the third straight shutout win for Mart and the fifth of the season for the feisty Panther defense. Not that the offense got left out of the fun, as Robert Hickman scampered for two touchdowns and Trey Powell passed for three touchdowns and ran for another. Hickman also snagged one of Powell’s TD tosses.

Despite the loss, Wortham (5-5, 2-3) is playoff-bound as the district’s No. 4 seed and will face District 9-2A champ Maud next week.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert