No. 1 Mart 50, Chilton 0

CHILTON — If the Chilton Pirates were going to be Mart’s toughest competition in district play, it could be another dominant run for the Panthers.

Roddrell Freeman is one of the most productive runners in the area, but he showed off his arm as Mart scored its first couple of touchdowns, hitting De’Traevion Medlock for a 67-yard score and Dominic Medlock for a 69-yarder. Freeman added a third TD pass later in the game on a 27-yard strike to Dominic Medlock, and also rushed for a 34-yarder to paydirt.