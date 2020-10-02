 Skip to main content
No. 1 Mart 50, Chilton 0
CENTRAL TEXAS ROUNDUP

No. 1 Mart 50, Chilton 0

CHILTON — If the Chilton Pirates were going to be Mart’s toughest competition in district play, it could be another dominant run for the Panthers.

Mart (5-0, 1-0 in District 10-2A Div. II) built a 34-0 lead by halftime, and powered to a shutout win over the Pirates (3-3).

Roddrell Freeman is one of the most productive runners in the area, but he showed off his arm as Mart scored its first couple of touchdowns, hitting De’Traevion Medlock for a 67-yard score and Dominic Medlock for a 69-yarder. Freeman added a third TD pass later in the game on a 27-yard strike to Dominic Medlock, and also rushed for a 34-yarder to paydirt.

Klyderion Campbell scooted in for a pair of rushing TDs for Mart.

