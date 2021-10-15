No. 1 Mart 52, Bremond 6

BREMOND — Mart can flip the field in a hurry, and we’re not talking about punts here.

The No. 1-ranked Panthers used a multitude of yard-churning big plays to tame the Tigers in District 10-2A Div. II play and remain perfect on the season.

Mart (7-0, 2-0) tallied seven touchdowns, including scoring passes by Trey Powell covering 41, 46 and 71 yards. He also connected with Jonah Ross on a 35-yard scoring strike and found Wesley Carroll on a 6-yard TD. Mart put this one in the bank quickly, as it is prone to do, leading 38-0 at the half.

Bremond (2-5, 1-1) broke up the shutout with a rushing touchdown late in the third quarter.