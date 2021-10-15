 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 1 Mart 52, Bremond 6
0 comments
CENTEX ROUNDUP

No. 1 Mart 52, Bremond 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mart

Mart's Fernando Alfaro (65), Trey Arjon (52), Dillon Lundy (11), Neven Hickman (9), Kei'Shawn Clater (12). Back row De'Traevion Medlock (4), Ayden Lane (50), Trey Powell (2), Tristan Holt (17), Klyderion Campbell (1), Tristan Holt (17).

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

BREMOND — Mart can flip the field in a hurry, and we’re not talking about punts here.

The No. 1-ranked Panthers used a multitude of yard-churning big plays to tame the Tigers in District 10-2A Div. II play and remain perfect on the season.

Mart (7-0, 2-0) tallied seven touchdowns, including scoring passes by Trey Powell covering 41, 46 and 71 yards. He also connected with Jonah Ross on a 35-yard scoring strike and found Wesley Carroll on a 6-yard TD. Mart put this one in the bank quickly, as it is prone to do, leading 38-0 at the half.

Bremond (2-5, 1-1) broke up the shutout with a rushing touchdown late in the third quarter.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert