No. 1 Mart 66, West Sabine 18

CROCKETT — Even in the third round of the playoffs, Mart is still clobbering people like it’s the district opener.

The top-ranked Panthers rang up half a hundred before halftime on their way to a laugher over West Sabine in the Class 2A Division I regional semifinals. Mart is on a quest for its fourth consecutive state championship.

Mart (12-0) was as dominant as ever in punching out to a 52-6 halftime lead. Klyderion Campbell busted off touchdown runs of 26, 32 and 43 yards in the first half. Meanwhile, Roddrell Freeman had his able hands in four touchdowns in three different ways, as he ran for scores of 51 and 60 yards, threw an 80-yard TD pass to Kei’shawn Clater, and dented the end zone on a blocked punt return.

Robert Hickman and Trey Powell chipped in scoring scampers for Mart in the second half.

The Panthers march forward to next week’s regional final, where they’ll await the winner of Chilton vs. Tenaha, who play Saturday.

Photo gallery