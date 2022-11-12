 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CENTEX ROUNDUP

No. 1 Mart 67, Linden-Kildare 14

BROWNSBORO — Yeah, Mart is playoff ready.

The top-ranked Panthers landed a first-round knockout by putting up 58 points in the first half on their way to an easy win in the Class 2A Div. II bi-district playoffs.

Mart (11-0) will play either Cushing or Colmesneil in next week’s area playoffs. That game will be Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. at Madisonville.

Kevin Hoffman’s Panthers hit the ground running in this one, and put Linden-Kildare far behind in the rearview mirror in the early stages. Then the Mart coaches were able to clear the bench and get some of the younger players some playoff experience.

