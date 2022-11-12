No. 1 Mart 67, Linden-Kildare 14

BROWNSBORO — Yeah, Mart is playoff ready.

The top-ranked Panthers landed a first-round knockout by putting up 58 points in the first half on their way to an easy win in the Class 2A Div. II bi-district playoffs.

Mart (11-0) will play either Cushing or Colmesneil in next week’s area playoffs. That game will be Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. at Madisonville.