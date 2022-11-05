No. 1 Mart 70, Hubbard 0

MART — Compared to everyone else in its district, Mart is just on another level.

The top-ranked Panthers pocketed their fifth shutout in six district games to cap off a perfect regular season with a dismantling of the Jaguars. Mart (10-0, 6-0 in District 10-2A Div. II) outscored its district foes, 372-22, and Wortham was the only team to actually score on the Panthers in league play. In all, Mart has six shutouts on the year, including a non-district blanking of Paris Chisum.

Meanwhile, Mart’s offense clicked along nicely, too. Jonah Ross accounted for five touchdowns in all, completing 8 of 10 passes for 155 yards and four TDs while rushing for another score. JD Bell made the most of his four touches, carrying three times for 77 yards and three scores while catching one pass for 30 yards and a fourth TD.

The Panthers will face Linden-Kildare in next week’s bi-district playoffs, at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Brownsboro.