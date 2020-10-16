No. 1 Mart 77, Hubbard 0

HUBBARD — The top-ranked Panthers didn’t look rusty.

Mart, playing its first game since Oct. 2, built a 49-0 lead by halftime in punishing the Jaguars in District 10-2A Division II competition.

Roddrell Freeman had a field day against Hubbard (4-2, 1-1), as the senior passed for three touchdowns and ran for another, a 60-yard jaunt that started Mart’s scoring onslaught. De’Traevion Medlock caught two of those TD passes from Freeman, and Medlock also ran for an 11-yard touchdown.

Keishawn Clater ensured that even the defense for Mart (7-0, 3-0) would outscore Hubbard on this night, as Clater picked off a Jaguar pass and went 85 yards on a pick-six in the second half. Clater later tacked on two rushing TDs to boot.

