No. 1 Mart 77, Hubbard 0

HUBBARD — The top-ranked Panthers didn’t look rusty.
Mart, playing its first game since Oct. 2, built a 49-0 lead by halftime in punishing the Jaguars in District 10-2A Division II competition.
Roddrell Freeman had a field day against Hubbard (4-2, 1-1), as the senior passed for three touchdowns and ran for another, a 60-yard jaunt that started Mart’s scoring onslaught. De’Traevion Medlock caught two of those TD passes from Freeman, and Medlock also ran for an 11-yard touchdown.
Keishawn Clater ensured that even the defense for Mart (7-0, 3-0) would outscore Hubbard on this night, as Clater picked off a Jaguar pass and went 85 yards on a pick-six in the second half. Clater later tacked on two rushing TDs to boot.
Crawford's Breck Chambers (left) runs up field while being defended by Rio Vista's Kaden Morgan (right) in the first half.
Crawford’s Breck Chambers looks for running room while Rio Vista’s Kaden Morgan (right) looks on.
Crawford quarterback Tanner Merenda is pulled down by Rio Vista’s Kaden Morgan (left) in the first half of their game Friday night. Crawford won, 47-0.
Crawford's Tanner Merenda (center) heads up field while being pressured by Rio Vista's Kaden Morgan (right) in the first half.
Lorena's Reed Michna (center) rushed for 137 yards and four touchdowns against McGregor on Friday night.
Lorena's Daylan Browder scores a touchdown on a punt return in the first half against McGregor.
McGregor quarterback Veandre McDaniel is pressured by Lorena's Jourdan Jackson (left) in the first half.
Lorena's Jadon Porter (left) scores past McGregor's Deondre Parker (right) in the first half.
Lorena quarterback Ryne Abel (center) get past McGregor's Frank Cruz (left) in the first half.
McGregor quarterback Veandre McDaniel runs in for a score against Lorena in the first half.
Lorena running back Reed Michna (center) scoots down the sideline to score past the McGregor defense in the first half of the Leopards’ win Friday.
Lorena's Daylan Browder (right) celebrates after a punt-return touchdown against McGregor in the first half.
West's Trey Janek (right) looks for running room as Grandview's Matt Lehnhardt tries to make a play in the first half.
West's Brandon Vanek lines up to tackle Grandview's Dametrious Crownover in the first half.
West's Landon Edwards (left) throws downfield past Grandview's Matt Lehnhardt (right) in the first half.
West’s Wyatt Wolf tackles Grandview’s Kason English after an interception in the first half.
West's Wyatt Wolf finds open space against the Grandview defense in the first half.
West's Manny Herrera (right) is tackled by Grandview's Nathaniel Vargas in the first half.
