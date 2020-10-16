 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 1 Mart 77, Hubbard 0
0 comments

No. 1 Mart 77, Hubbard 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HUBBARD — The top-ranked Panthers didn’t look rusty.

Mart, playing its first game since Oct. 2, built a 49-0 lead by halftime in punishing the Jaguars in District 10-2A Division II competition.

Roddrell Freeman had a field day against Hubbard (4-2, 1-1), as the senior passed for three touchdowns and ran for another, a 60-yard jaunt that started Mart’s scoring onslaught. De’Traevion Medlock caught two of those TD passes from Freeman, and Medlock also ran for an 11-yard touchdown.

Keishawn Clater ensured that even the defense for Mart (7-0, 3-0) would outscore Hubbard on this night, as Clater picked off a Jaguar pass and went 85 yards on a pick-six in the second half. Clater later tacked on two rushing TDs to boot.

Photo gallery: High school football this week

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wortham 60, Frost 35
High School

Wortham 60, Frost 35

In Wortham, the Bulldogs unleashed an avalanche of points on the Polar Bears in the second quarter on the way to a 10-2A D-II victory.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert