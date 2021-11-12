No. 1 Mart 84, Clarksville 6

EUSTACE — Mart’s men on a mission took their first convincing playoff step with a blowout win over Clarkesville in Class 2A bi-district action.
The Panthers had to give reserves plenty of playing time and use running clocks throughout the season just so scores didn’t get more out of hand than they already were. That same pattern followed in this one, as Mart outscored the Tigers, 71-6, in the first half alone.
Next up for Mart (11-0) will be Lovelady in the area playoffs.
Klyderion Campbell and Robert Hickman both accounted for multiple touchdowns in the first half as the Panthers scored at will. Jonah Ross also took a punt return back 44 yards to the house for a special-teams TD.