No. 1 Mart blows by Hubbard, 77-0

MART — The Mart Panthers do everything fast.
They get their plays off at lightning speed, they run fast, they throw fast, and they put points on the scoreboard at a quicker pace than most teams across the state.
With Trey Powell throwing for three touchdowns and Klyderion Campbell scoring four times, the No. 1 Panthers had Hubbard’s heads spinning all Friday night in a 77-0 blowout.
The Panthers (9-0, 4-0) clinched at least a share of the District 10-2A Division II title with a date against Wortham concluding the regular season next week.
After fumbling on the first offensive play, the Panthers couldn’t be stopped as they built a 63-0 halftime lead. Mart played its backups in the second half as the game went to a running clock.
“We fumbled the first snap, but then after that things got rolling and it was like an avalanche,” said Mart coach Kevin Hoffman. “We move people around and change formations and go as fast as we can go.”
Powell hit 11 of 18 passes for 249 yards as he threw mostly short passes that his receivers turned into explosive plays. Campbell ran for 60 yards on six carries, and scored on half of his running plays while also catching a 49-yard scoring pass. Neven Hickman picked up 71 yards rushing and also scored when Hubbard attempted a punt.
Brandon Lundy enjoyed a big night as he caught a pair of touchdown passes and returned an interception for a score.
“They want to play off us, we’ll throw it short,” Hoffman said. “We treat that like a running play. Those two guys (Campbell and Hickman) can run. Being able to split them out and move them in and out of the backfield and playing receiver keeps people off guard.”
Mart’s defense was also outstanding as it limited Hubbard (3-6, 0-4) to 52 yards total offense. The Jaguars recently dismissed head coach Roger Masters.
Campbell got the Mart machine rolling by running around the right side for a 14-yard touchdown with 7:34 left in the first quarter.
After a Hubbard fumble, the Panthers only had to move 40 yards on their next drive with Powell breaking away for a 22-yard scoring run. With Campbell cutting to the left side for a 16-yard score, the Panthers stretched their lead to 21-0 with four seconds left in the first quarter.
The Panthers popped their game into a higher gear in the second quarter as they hung 42 points on the board.
Powell hit Campbell over the middle for a 49-yard touchdown pass and then spotted Lundy for a 32-yard score. Jonah Ross broke several tackles to slip away for a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown to extend the lead to 42-0 with 6:13 left in the second quarter.
With Hubbard attempting to punt, Hickman quickly got behind the line of scrimmage and picked up the ball for Mart’s next touchdown. The Panthers finished off the first half with Campbell’s three-yard touchdown run and Powell’s 34-yard touchdown pass to Lundy as time expired.
De’Marion Medlock returned the second-half kickoff for a 70-yard touchdown before Lundy scored his third touchdown on a 24-yard interception return to end the third quarter.