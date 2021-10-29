No. 1 Mart blows by Hubbard, 77-0

Brandon Lundy enjoyed a big night as he caught a pair of touchdown passes and returned an interception for a score.

“They want to play off us, we’ll throw it short,” Hoffman said. “We treat that like a running play. Those two guys (Campbell and Hickman) can run. Being able to split them out and move them in and out of the backfield and playing receiver keeps people off guard.”

Mart’s defense was also outstanding as it limited Hubbard (3-6, 0-4) to 52 yards total offense. The Jaguars recently dismissed head coach Roger Masters.

Campbell got the Mart machine rolling by running around the right side for a 14-yard touchdown with 7:34 left in the first quarter.

After a Hubbard fumble, the Panthers only had to move 40 yards on their next drive with Powell breaking away for a 22-yard scoring run. With Campbell cutting to the left side for a 16-yard score, the Panthers stretched their lead to 21-0 with four seconds left in the first quarter.

The Panthers popped their game into a higher gear in the second quarter as they hung 42 points on the board.