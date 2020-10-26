No. 1 Mart mashes Wortham in Monday clash, 63-0

MART — The Mart Panthers didn’t squint under the glare of Monday Night Football.

No. 1-ranked and three-time defending state champion Mart handled the unusual schedule just fine, as it walloped Wortham, 63-0, at Panther Stadium. The change came about when several schools within District 10-2A Div. II dealt with COVID-19 positive cases that forced postponements.

Mart (8-0, 4-0) had no problem putting this win away, as the Panthers built a 30-0 lead after one quarter and a 49-0 advantage by halftime. Roddrell Freeman and Klyderion Campbell rushed for three touchdowns apiece in the first half — with Freeman scoring on runs of 41, 1 and 2 yards while Campbell had TD jaunts of 21, 10 and 2 yards.

Kei’shawn Clater contributed a pair of touchdown runs in the second half for Mart, which will turn around and face Bremond for the 10-2A title on Saturday.