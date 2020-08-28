No. 1 Mart races past Teague, 34-7; Freeman goes for 3 TDs

Freeman got into the end zone on Mart’s next possession as he rumbled through the Teague defense for a 27-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead with 3:28 left in the first quarter.

But the Panthers weren’t finished in the opening frame.

Mart started its next possession at its own 41 and the march took just one play. Freeman handed off to Keishawn Clater on a jet sweep going left. Once Clater turned the corner near the Mart sideline, he accelerated and flew past the defense for a 59-yard touchdown.

The Panthers scored the only touchdown of the second quarter early in the period as Freeman darted into open field up the middle and ran 22 yards for a score and a 27-0 lead.

Mart won the turnover battle, 3-1, in the first half including a fumble recovery and a Clater interception on the final play of the second quarter. That allowed the Panthers to shut out Teague for the first 24 minutes.

After the COVID-19 pandemic threatened to delay the start of the season, there were smiles on both sidelines as the game felt something like a normal Friday night.