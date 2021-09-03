No. 1 Mart rolls past McGregor, 42-7

MART — It wasn't all sunshine and roses for the top-ranked Mart Panthers, but a second-straight win over a Class 3A opponent in dominating fashion is a heck of a way to start the season.

Mart forced five turnovers, including an interception for a touchdown, on its way to a 42-7 romping of McGregor at Panther Stadium Friday night. After a shutout of Teague last week, the Panthers are finding little resistance from the upper classes to begin their quest for another state title.

"We live and die with our defense," head coach Kevin Hoffman said. "If they play well and force turnovers and hold people out of the end zone, our offense will do its thing and we will score enough points to win."

The defense did its thing and then some, picking off McGregor quarterback Chad Lorenz three times, including a Jonah Ross pick-six of over 60 yards late in the second quarter when the game was still close.

Mart quarterback Keishawn Clater, who later left the game with a leg injury, used his legs to buy some time and eventually found Ross for a long score down the sidelines to start the scoring for the Panthers.