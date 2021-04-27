No. 1 Troy blanks Lorena to punctuate perfect district season

TROY — The Troy Trojans completed an undefeated run through District 17-3A Tuesday with a 9-0 baseball victory over Lorena. With the district championship already long-secured, the victory put an exclamation point on the regular season for the top-ranked Trojans.

Troy (26-1, 12-0) busted open a close 1-0 game with a five-run fourth inning. Three straight RBI singles by John Stubblefield, Watson Washburn and Tanner Creel plated four of the runs. Washburn eventually scored on a passed ball.

Up until that point, the game was mostly a pitchers duel between Hagen Rose of Troy and Lorena’s Ben Smedshammer. The fact that the first few innings were tightly contested did not surprise Troy coach Steve Sebesta.

“They have quality arms,” Sebesta said, “but in the (fourth) inning, we were able to square the ball up a little bit.”

The Trojans also put up a crooked number in the sixth inning. Back-to-back doubles by Caleb Turner and Rose brought in three runs.

While Troy tallied seven hits, Sebesta was most pleased with his team’s work in the field. “Our defense played real well,” he said. ”No errors, no passed balls and no wild pitches. I am real proud of them for coming to play tonight.”

While Troy had the district championship locked up, the Leopards (16-7-1, 8-4) similarly already knew they were postseason bound. Both teams will begin the playoffs with foes from District 18-3A. Troy will naturally own the top seed from the district, while Lorena appears slotted for third, assuming a Whitney win over Riesel on Tuesday.