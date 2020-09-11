 Skip to main content
No. 10 Bremond 43, Milano 0
20200911 BREMOND V MILANO MM 02

Bremond quarterback Seth Kasowski, left, carries the ball while teammate David Williams, right, blocks Milano’s Josh Millar on Friday. Williams is the Tigers’ backup quarterback but moved to the offensive line this week to help spark the team’s rushing attack.

BREMOND — Seth Kasowski scooted for 184 rushing yards and three touchdowns as the 10th-ranked Tigers blanked the Eagles.

Bremond (2-1) looked every bit the part of a state power in picking up its second straight win. It also marked the second straight shutout loss for Milano.

Even when Milano did finally move the ball a bit in the fourth quarter, it couldn’t capitalize with points, as its best drive of the night resulted in a missed 40-yard field goal by Marcos Ruelas.

