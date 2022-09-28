No. 10 Cameron Yoe knocks defending champ Lorena out of Top 10; Abbott takes over No. 1 in 6-man

Lorena fell behind early against Cameron Yoe to open district play on Friday night and then, come Monday, fell out of the statewide rankings produced by Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

The Leopards, the defending Class 3A Division I champions, are now 3-2 following a 48-44 Yoemen victory and their Week 1 loss to another defending state title holder in Class 4A China Spring.

Opportunistic Cameron Yoe, which was outgained almost 100 yards by the Leopards, enters the rankings at No. 10 this week.

The Cougars, who lost for the first time this year to No. 1 private school team Dallas Parish Episcopal, weren't penalized and maintain the No. 2 position in Division I.

Meanwhile, in the six-man ranks, undefeated Abbott took over the No. 1 ranking in Class 1A Division I after it dispatched Avalon, 46-0, for its fourth straight mercy-rule win. Westbrook, the defending state champion and previous No. 1 now ranked second, fell 46-42 to another top-10 squad in Garden City.

Elsewhere in six-man, Jonesboro maintained its No. 4 position with a 14-point win and Oglesby moved up one spot to No. 6 after 45ing Methodist Children's Home.

Abbott isn't the only top-ranked team in Central Texas, of course, as Mart continues to hold the No. 1 perch in Class 2A Division II for the second straight week. The Panthers opened district play with a 67-0 win over Meridian on Friday night.

Bremond, which took its pre-district break a week earlier than most, nevertheless moved up one spot to No. 8 following consecutive losses by formerly top-ranked Albany, which fell from third to ninth. The Lions were playing without their starting quarterback and running back for the second straight week. Albany's move also meant Chilton moved up one to No. 5 with a 52-18 win over Deweyville.

Crawford, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A Division I, easily dispatched Rosebud-Lott in a 35-0 district-opening win to maintain its position.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 5, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Galena Park North Shore (4-0) W: Beaumont United, 62-0 2

2 Austin Westlake (4-0) W: Lake Travis, 35-20 1

3 Southlake Carroll (5-0) W: Haltom, 62-0 3

4 Duncanville (4-0) W: Cedar Hill, 59-28 4

5 Katy (5-0) W: Katy Mayde Creek, 59-3 5

6 Denton Guyer (5-0) W: Little Elm, 49-21 6

7 Humble Atascocita (3-1) W: Humble Kingwood, 56-0 7

8 Cibolo Steele (5-0) W: Fort Bend Christian, 48-7 8

9 Allen (4-1) W: Denton Braswell, 43-7 9

10 Dallas Highland Park (4-0) Idle 10

11 Arlington Martin (4-1) W: South Grand Prairie, 34-21 11

12 DeSoto (4-1) W: Waxahachie, 42-24 12

13 SA Northside Brennan (3-1) Idle 13

14 Spring Westfield (3-1) W: Spring, 61-22 14

15 Alvin Shadow Creek (4-0) W: Pearland, 24-20 15

16 Dripping Springs (4-0) W: Austin Bowie, 55-7 16

17 Austin Vandegrift (3-1) Idle 17

18 Prosper (4-1) W: Prosper Rock Hill, 49-0 18

19 Round Rock (4-0) Idle 19

20 Rockwall (4-1) W: Rockwall-Heath, 56-21 20

21 Klein Cain (4-0) W: Tomball Memorial, 49-20 21

22 Jersey Village (4-0) W: Houston Spring Woods, 65-0 22

23 Klein Collins (4-0) W: Klein Oak, 42-7 24

24 Trophy Club Nelson (5-0) W: Keller Timber Creek, 69-2 25

25 North Crowley (5-0) W: Euless Trinity, 42-20 NR

Dropped out: No. 23 Waxahachie

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Longview (5-0) W: Lancaster, 21-13 1

2 Mansfield Timberview (5-0) W: Carrollton Smith, 56-8 2

3 Denton Ryan (3-1) W: The Colony, 24-10 3

4 Port Arthur Memorial (4-0) W: Baytown Sterling, 47-7 4

5 College Station (3-1) W: Leander, 38-10 5

6 Richmond Foster (5-0) W: Friendswood, 41-0 6

7 Aledo (3-2) W: Saginaw, 73-7 7

8 Frisco Reedy (5-0) W: Frisco Liberty, 59-7 8

9 Amarillo Tascosa (4-1) W: Amarillo, 45-10 10

10 Lancaster (3-2) L: Longview, 21-13 NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Frisco Lone Star

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Argyle (5-0) W: Frisco Memorial, 51-13 1

2 Liberty Hill (4-1) W: Kerrville Tivy, 63-6 2

3 Fort Bend Marshall (3-1) W: Port Neches-Groves, 35-14 3

4 Texarkana Texas (4-1) W: Hallsville, 56-31 4

5 Colleyville Heritage (3-1) W: Fort Worth Trimble Tech, 57-0 6

6 Midlothian Heritage (4-1) W: Joshua, 41-0 7

7 Montgomery Lake Creek (5-0) W: Richmond Randle, 47-7 9

8 Grapevine (3-1) W: Fort Worth North Side, 56-21 8

9 WF Rider (3-2) L: Stephenville, 43-42 5

10 SA Alamo Heights (4-1) W: SA Burbank, 62-0 NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Port Neches-Groves

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Stephenville (5-0) W: WF Rider, 43-42 1

2 China Spring (4-1) L: Dallas Parish Episcopal, 24-16 2

3 CC Calallen (5-0) W: Zapata, 54-0 3

4 Boerne (5-0) W: Salado, 41-7 4

5 Anna (5-0) W: Pittsburg, 47-12 5

6 Celina (4-1) W: Carrollton Ranchview, 56-0 6

7 Lumberton (4-1) W: Tatum, 48-42 7

8 Somerset (4-0) Idle 9

9 Brownwood (4-1) W: Connally, 52-21 10

10 Kaufman (4-1) W: Sunnyvale, 21-7 NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Dumas

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Carthage (5-0) W: Bullard, 56-7 1

2 Gilmer (4-0) Idle 2

3 WF Hirschi (4-0) Idle 3

4 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (4-1) W: Paris, 30-14 4

5 Cuero (4-1) W: Beeville Jones, 82-28 5

6 Silsbee (5-0) W: West Orange-Stark, 48-27 7

7 Bellville (5-0) W: La Marque, 63-6 8

8 Wimberley (5-0) W: Lampasas, 38-28 6

9 Hamshire-Fannett (4-1) W: Bridge City, 34-0 9

10 Center (4-1) W: Canton, 52-0 NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Madisonville

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Franklin (5-0) W: McGregor, 69-32 1

2 Mount Vernon (5-0) W: Mineola, 42-25 2

3 Columbus (5-0) W: Huffman-Hargrave, 42-7 4

4 Grandview (4-1) W: Maypearl, 70-7 5

5 Malakoff (4-1) W: Kemp, 63-0 6

6 Bushland (5-0) W: Dumas, 38-20 7

7 Breckenridge (5-0) W: Benbrook, 56-17 8

8 Winnsboro (5-0) W: Emory Rains, 73-13 10

9 Llano (5-0) W: San Antonio Cole, 59-0 NR

10 Cameron Yoe (3-2) W: Lorena, 48-44 NR

Dropped out: No. 3 Lorena, No. 9 Hallettsville

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Gunter (4-0) W: Gladewater, 59-7 1

2 Holliday (4-0) Idle 2

3 Newton (4-1) W: Warren, 53-6 3

4 Bells (4-1) W: Callisburg, 42-13 4

5 Canadian (2-2) Idle 5

6 New London West Rusk (3-2) W: Arp, 56-35 6

7 Poth (4-1) W: Dilley, 56-6 8

8 Palmer (4-0) Idle 9

9 Lexington (4-0) Idle 10

10 Wall (3-1) Idle NR

Dropped out: No. 7 Henrietta

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Timpson (5-0) W: Grapeland, 67-6 1

2 Hawley (5-0) W: Anson, 55-0 2

3 Crawford (4-0) W: Rosebud-Lott, 35-0 3

4 Shiner (4-1) W: Ganado, 50-12 4

5 Refugio (4-1) W: Bloomington, 55-0 5

6 Coleman (4-1) W: Goldthwaite, 61-0 6

7 Stratford (4-0) Idle 7

8 Cisco (4-1) W: Colorado City, 54-0 8

9 Tolar (4-0) Idle 9

10 Centerville (3-2) W: Jefferson, 30-28 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Mart (5-0) W: Meridian, 67-0 1

2 Burton (4-0) W: Falls City, 13-12 2

3 Wellington (4-1) W: Panhandle, 26-13 4

4 Wink (5-0) W: Water Valley, 60-16 5

5 Chilton (5-0) W: Deweyville, 52-18 6

6 Price Carlisle (5-0) W: Lone Oak, 48-32 7

7 Santo (4-0) Idle 8

8 Bremond (4-0) Idle 9

9 Albany (3-2) L: Comanche, 31-28 3

10 Granger (4-1) W: Bruni, 35-6 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Abbott (5-0) W: Avalon, 46-0 2

2 Westbrook (4-1) L: Garden City, 46-42 1

3 May (4-0) Idle 3

4 Jonesboro (4-1) W: Smoking for Jesus, 58-44 4

5 Rankin (4-1) W: Van Horn, 88-39 5

6 Happy (4-1) W: Lubbock Home School, 56-4 6

7 Garden City (4-1) W: Westbrook, 46-42 9

8 Mertzon Irion County (4-0) Idle 7

9 Gordon (4-0) Idle 8

10 Medina (5-0) W: Santa Anna, 54-8 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (4-0) W: Roby, 56-6 1

2 Richland Springs (4-0) W: Coolidge, 74-30 2

3 Cherokee (5-0) W: Sidney, 50-0 3

4 Balmorhea (4-1) W: Imperial Buena Vista, 78-30 4

5 Loraine (5-0) W: Ackerly Sands, 60-15 5

6 Oglesby (5-0) W: Methodist Children’s Home, 68-22 7

7 Sanderson (4-0) W: Fort Davis, 44-30 9

8 Jayton (3-2) W: Silverton, 34-27 8

9 Paducah (5-0) W: Hedley, 41-20 10

10 Whitharral (4-1) W: Throckmorton, 102-52 NR

Dropped out: No. 6 Oakwood

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (3-1) W: China Spring, 24-16 1

2 Dallas Christian (4-0) W: FW Nolan, 28-19 2

3 Austin Regents (3-0) W: SA Christian, 55-0 3

4 Houston St. Thomas (3-0) W: Plano John Paul II, 42-0 4

5 Episcopal School of Dallas (4-0) W: Gladewater Sabine, 54-0 5

Dropped out: None

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 5 Prv rank

1 Conroe Covenant (5-0) W: Katy Faith West, 70-14 1

2 Pasadena First Baptist (4-0) W: Sugar Land Logos, 62-15 2

3 Plano Coram Deo (5-0) W: Dallas Lakehill, 52-6 3

4 Lucas Christian (5-0) W: Red Oak Ovilla, 45-0 NR

5 FW Covenant Classical (2-1) W: Irving The Highlands, 69-20 4

Dropped out: No. 5 Lantana Harvest Christian