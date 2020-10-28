No. 10 La Vega springs back, zips past Alvarado, 51-0

ALVARADO — With a familiar face under center, La Vega had no problem bouncing back from a rare district loss.

Starting quarterback Ara Rauls III was on the field for the first time since an arm injury against Connally sidelined him in early September and he did not disappoint. The senior threw for 78 yards and guided a Pirate offense that scored whenever it wanted, downing Alvarado, 51-0.

A rare Wednesday night tilt saw the 10th-ranked Pirates jump out to an early lead, using all of four offensive plays and just 59 seconds of the clock to score their first two touchdowns of the evening and take an insurmountable 14-0 lead. Jordan Rogers, La Vega’s starting quarterback in Raul’s absence, darted 34 yards for his first of three scores, while D’Eddrick Brawley used his speed to find the end zone from 52 yards.

Rogers’ other two scores came on La Vega’s next two possessions. The senior played in the first two quarters only.

Jesse Majors-Sterling added to the first-half scoring with a 17-yard jaunt to put the Pirates up five scores.

Holding a 35-0 lead at the half and with many of their starters out, the Pirates scored twice more and added a 20-yard Aiden Maretinez field goal.

Senior Jeremiah Fisher added a touchdown.

Rauls, who guided the Pirates to their 2018 state championship, looked sharp from the first snap. La Vega will return home to face Brownwood next Monday.