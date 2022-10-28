 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CENTEX ROUNDUP

No. 10 Lorena 49, Troy 21

From the Centex high school football: Week 10 coverage series
  • 0

TROY — No. 10 Lorena pulled away from Troy in the second half for an impressive District 11-3A Division I win.

With the game tied at 14-14, Lorena’s Jadon Porter ran for a two-yard touchdown near the end of the first half to give the Leopards the lead.

Then Kasen Taylor took over and the Leopards (7-3, 4-2) shifted into overdrive in the second half. Taylor ran for a 10-yard score in the third quarter and busted loose for a 44-yard touchdown to open the fourth quarter.

Porter helped put the game away against Troy (2-7, 1-4) with a 26-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 10

Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 10

Our big football preview, with coach interviews and game breakdowns: Connally-Madisonville, Yoe-Franklin, China Spring-Wax. Life, Mart-Dawson, Lorena-Troy, Rosebud-Lott-Marlin, Midway-Weiss and more. #txhsfb

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes most sacked quarterback in NFL history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert