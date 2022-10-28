No. 10 Lorena 49, Troy 21

TROY — No. 10 Lorena pulled away from Troy in the second half for an impressive District 11-3A Division I win.

With the game tied at 14-14, Lorena’s Jadon Porter ran for a two-yard touchdown near the end of the first half to give the Leopards the lead.

Then Kasen Taylor took over and the Leopards (7-3, 4-2) shifted into overdrive in the second half. Taylor ran for a 10-yard score in the third quarter and busted loose for a 44-yard touchdown to open the fourth quarter.