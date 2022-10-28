No. 10 Lorena 49, Troy 21

TROY — No. 10 Lorena pulled away from Troy in the second half for an impressive District 11-3A Division I win.
With the game tied at 14-14, Lorena’s Jadon Porter ran for a two-yard touchdown near the end of the first half to give the Leopards the lead.
Then Kasen Taylor took over and the Leopards (7-3, 4-2) shifted into overdrive in the second half. Taylor ran for a 10-yard score in the third quarter and busted loose for a 44-yard touchdown to open the fourth quarter.
Porter helped put the game away against Troy (2-7, 1-4) with a 26-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.
PHOTOS — High school football Week 10 around Waco, Central Texas
Marlin quarterback Desmond Woodson Jr. gets shoved out of bounds after a long gain by the Cougars’ Jamarquis Johnson.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Marlin quarterback Desmond Woodson Jr. (7) tries to turn the corner against Rosebud-Lott’s defense.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Rosebud-Lott's Moses Fox (33) tries to get part Marlin’s Jordan Womack in the first half.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Rosebud Lott's Moses Fox (33) holds on tight to the pigskin as he grinds out yardage against Marlin.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Rawling Barton (bottom) of Rosebud-Lott tries to pull down Mario Hopwood of Marlin during first-half action at Legion Field.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Johnnie Martinez (right) tugs on Mario Hopwood’s Marlin jersey as Moses Fox (33) wraps him up during the first half.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Rosebud-Lott’s Moses Fox (center) follows blocker as Marlin's Jordan Womack (left) tries to make a tackle in the first half.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Gatesville running back LJ Hall evades Robinson’s Drew Olivares (30) for a touchdown in the first half as the Hornets clinched a playoff spot.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Gatesville running back LJ Hall, left, celebrates a touchdown with teammate Rayshon Smith in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Robinson's Ryder Chamblee runs upfield past the Gatesville defense in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Robinson’s Tristyn Blackburn is tripped up by Gatesville’s defense in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Robinson's Dylan Olivares tackles Gatesville running back LJ Hall in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Robinson quarterback Jaxsen Ludlow eyes a receiver downfield while under pressure from Gatesville outside linebacker Sean Aguilar in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Gatesville’s Mason Mooney scores past Robinson’s Travis Lathern in the first half of the Hornets’ 49-6 win.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Crawford's Breck Chambers outruns Riesel's Ryan Roddy for a touchdown.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Riesel's Gavin Oliver picks up yardage as Crawford's Graham Pearson closes in on the play.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Crawford’s Breck Chambers gets between Riesel’s Mason Heath, left, and Santana Cisneros on Friday night. Chambers rushed for 162 yards and three touchdowns to lead the No. 3 Pirates to a 43-0 win.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Crawford’s Camron Walker tries to push off Riesel’s Andrew Hocking during first-half action Friday night. Walker rushed for 121 yards as the No. 3 Pirates rolled to a 43-0 victory.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Crawford’s Cash Bolgiano (right) breaks up a pass intended for Riesel’s Bryson May. With the 43-0 win, the Pirates moved to 9-0 on the year, including five shutouts.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Crawford's Camron Walker (left) fights off Riesel defenders during the Pirates' 43-0 win.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Riesel's Bryson May outruns Crawford's Breck Chambers.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Axtell wrapped up the No. 2 seed in District 7-2A Div. I with a 53-3 win over Malakoff Cross Roads on Thursday.
Josh Hayes photo
