No. 10 Lorena 63, McGregor 0

McGREGOR — In Lorena, it’s definitely a spread offense, because the Leopards enjoy spreading the wealth.

Ryne Abel found three different receivers on touchdown passes and five other Leopards scored touchdowns as 10th-ranked Lorena blanked the Bulldogs.

Abel connected on 9 of 10 passes for 212 yards and those three TDs – hitting Jaydon Porter on a 35-yard strike, Camden Brock on a 27-yarder and Michael Moore from 35 yards out.

Reed Michna got loose on a 52-yard touchdown jaunt in the first quarter and finished with 90 yards and two TDs on the ground for the night. Even Lorena’s defense got in on the act, as defensive lineman Joe Gutshall picked off a pass and took it back 41 yards for six points.

Lorena upped its record to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in district. McGregor (2-6, 0-4) threatened to score in the first quarter, driving to the Leopard 1-yard line, but ended up missing a field goal.